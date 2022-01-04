E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively Donate $11,000 in Honor of Welsh Soccer Player's Son After Stillbirth

Following the tragic death of a Wrexham A.F.C. player’s infant son, Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively, along with Rob McElhenney and Kaitlin Olson, donated in support of a stillbirth charity.

Following the tragic loss of Welsh soccer player Jordan Davies' son with girlfriend Kelsey Edwards, the Wrexham soccer club's co-owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, along with their wives, Blake Lively and Kaitlin Olson, respectively, contributed to the couple's GoFundMe page.
 
In mid-December, Davies and Edwards announced the devastating news that their son was delivered in a stillbirth. On New Year's Day, the couple set up a GoFundMe page in support of Sands UK, which according to the organization website, is the leading stillbirth and neonatal death charity in the United Kingdom.
 
The description posted on the fundraising website explained that the two are "raising money in aid of Sands (Stillbirth & Neonatal Death Society) and every donation will help."
 
They also wrote, "Our baby boy, Arthur Andrew Davies was born sleeping on the 14th December 2021. The support we received during this time was amazing. The butterfly suite at the Wrexham Maelor is available exclusively for grieving families and is funded by Sands UK."

Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds' Quotes on Parenthood

"The suite is away from the labor ward and provided accommodation with a kitchen, lounge, bedroom and bathroom to make the circumstances as nice as possible," the statement also read. "The midwives provided around the clock care and made sure we were comfortable and they really couldn't do enough for us."

"We were given the time we needed with our boy and were supported throughout," the statement continued. "They also provided us with a memory box with things to cherish forever! Sands support anyone affected by the death of a baby, works in partnership with health professionals to try to ensure that bereaved parents and families receive the best possible care and funds research that could help to reduce the numbers of babies dying and families devastated by this tragedy."

On the GoFundMe page, the actors' message accompanying their donation said, "Rob, Kaitlin, Ryan and Blake For Arthur."

As of Tuesday, Jan. 4, including other contributions, the GoFundMe had surpassed its initial goal of $1,500, reaching over $16,000 in donations for the organization.

