Inside Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Intimate Wedding Plans

Kourtney Kardashian will soon be the girl at the
rock show wedding ceremony.
Three months after the Poosh founder announced her engagement to Blink-182's Travis Barker, she's hard at work planning their upcoming vows. "Even though Kourtney would like it to be soon," one insider tells E! News, "logistically its taking some time."
For the occasion, according to the source, Kourtney enlisted the help of event planner and longtime Kardashian collaborator Mindy Weiss—plus, naturally, Kourtney's mom, Kris Jenner, is also involved, the source notes.
"They are all doing it together," the insider shares. "Kourtney is relaxed and laid back about the details. She's not a bridezilla at all. Travis is also involved, but he lets Kourtney make most of the decisions and wants it to be her day."
As for when exactly the special day will be, a second source tells E! News both Kourtney, 42, and Travis, 46, "want the wedding to happen this year."
They're not worrying about all the small things, either. "It won't be a huge event," the second source notes, "only close friends and family."
Those family members will surely include Kourtney's kids Mason Disick, 12, Penelope Disick, 9, and Reign Disick, 7, as well as Travis' son Landon Barker, 18, and daughter Alabama Barker, 16.
"They have a great routine going right now and spend time at both of their houses together with the kids," the second insider tells E! News. "It's very convenient. They definitely want to consolidate and be in one household but aren't in a rush."
"It works for them right now," the source continues. "Travis and Kourtney are so in love and have a lot of respect for each other. They are very excited to be married and move on the next chapter together."
Both Kourtney and Travis have given fans glimpses inside their blended family in recent months. Most recently, Kourtney shared a Christmas portrait featuring daughter Penelope and Travis' kids Alabama and Landon, as well as Atiana de la Hoya, who the rocker helped raise.
As Travis commented on sweet Instagram snap, "Everyday is Christmas with all of you."
