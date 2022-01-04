E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos
Exclusive

Inside Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Intimate Wedding Plans

Three months after getting engaged, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are in wedding planning mode. Find out all the details on how and when they hope to say "I do."

By Jess Cohen Jan 04, 2022 6:51 PMTags
WeddingsExclusivesTravis BarkerKourtney KardashianKardashian NewsKardashiansCouplesCelebrities
Watch: Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker's Blended Family Xmas Pic

Kourtney Kardashian will soon be the girl at the rock show wedding ceremony.

Three months after the Poosh founder announced her engagement to Blink-182's Travis Barker, she's hard at work planning their upcoming vows. "Even though Kourtney would like it to be soon," one insider tells E! News, "logistically its taking some time."

For the occasion, according to the source, Kourtney enlisted the help of event planner and longtime Kardashian collaborator Mindy Weiss—plus, naturally, Kourtney's mom, Kris Jenner, is also involved, the source notes.

"They are all doing it together," the insider shares. "Kourtney is relaxed and laid back about the details. She's not a bridezilla at all. Travis is also involved, but he lets Kourtney make most of the decisions and wants it to be her day."

As for when exactly the special day will be, a second source tells E! News both Kourtney, 42, and Travis, 46, "want the wedding to happen this year."

photos
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker: Romance Rewind

They're not worrying about all the small things, either. "It won't be a huge event," the second source notes, "only close friends and family."

Those family members will surely include Kourtney's kids Mason Disick, 12, Penelope Disick, 9, and Reign Disick, 7, as well as Travis' son Landon Barker, 18, and daughter Alabama Barker, 16.

Instagram

Trending Stories

1

Donald Trump Jr. Is Engaged to Kimberly Guilfoyle

2
Breaking

Tristan Thompson Apologizes After Paternity Test Confirms Third Child

3

CNN Addresses Andy Cohen's "Drunk" New Year's Eve Jab

"They have a great routine going right now and spend time at both of their houses together with the kids," the second insider tells E! News. "It's very convenient. They definitely want to consolidate and be in one household but aren't in a rush."

"It works for them right now," the source continues. "Travis and Kourtney are so in love and have a lot of respect for each other. They are very excited to be married and move on the next chapter together."

Both Kourtney and Travis have given fans glimpses inside their blended family in recent months. Most recently, Kourtney shared a Christmas portrait featuring daughter Penelope and Travis' kids Alabama and Landon, as well as Atiana de la Hoya, who the rocker helped raise.

As Travis commented on sweet Instagram snap, "Everyday is Christmas with all of you."

Take a look at more of their blended family moments below!

Instagram
Family Portraits

On Christmas Eve, the Kardashian-Jenners joined the Barkers for a night of celebrations.

Instagram
Fun and Games

Travis and Penelope enjoyed a game of checkers, alongside Kourtney and MJ who watched the pair.

Instagram
The Sweetest Age of All

For Alabama's 16th birthday Dec. 24, Kourtney and Travis surprised her with balloons that spelled out BAMA 16. As her dad wrote in the caption, "I LOVE YOU SO MUCH!!!"

TikTok / @pandkourt
TikTok Fun

Travis appeared with Kourtney and Penelope in a TikTok video posted on the mom and daughter's joint account.

Instagram
Welcome to the Fam

"So happy for you guys," Travis's daughter Alabama wrote on a photo of the Blink-182 drummer and Kourtney as they celebrated their engagement. "I love u both!"

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Amusement Park Fun

Travis' 17-year-old son Landon Barker joined his dad and Kourtney for some Halloween fun at Knott's Scary Farm in Southern California.

All the Halloween Activities

Seeking out more spooky scenes, Kourtney recruited her 11-year-old son Mason Disick for a trip to Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights with Travis and his daughter Alabama.

Instagram
Frankenstein Friends

Travis' stepdaughter and Alabama and Landon's half-sister Atiana De La Hoya posed as the Bride of Frankenstein to Reign Disick's Frankenstein.

Instagram
Costume Cutie

Kourtney's daughter Penelope Disick rocked a devil costume for yet another family Halloween outing in early October. This time, the crew headed to immersive L.A. jack-o-lantern experience, Nights of the Jack.

Instagram
A Memorable Moment

During their Nights of the Jack adventure, Alabama captured Travis and Penelope sharing a sweet moment as he walked around carrying her on his shoulders.

Instagram
The Ultimate Throwback

Even before they were dating, Travis and Kourtney were friends for years. Just look at this throwback photo of Mason, Landon, Alabama and Penelope from 2017 that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared in honor of Landon's 18th birthday in October 2021! 

Instagram
Rockstar Training

Talk about a sweet birthday present! Travis gifted Kourtney's daughter Penelope a state-of-the-art drum set when she turned nine back in July.

Instagram
Family Photo

What better place to spend the Fourth of July than Disneyland? The happy couple celebrated the holiday there with Landon, Alabama and Reign.

Instagram
Twinning

Atiana opted to twin with Kourtney in matching snow gear during their first family trip together in Deer Valley, Utah back in April 2021.

Instagram
Snow Day

Who needs to hit the slopes when you've got snowmobiles? Alabama joined in on the fun in this candid snap of her, Kourtney and Atiana.

Instagram
Just Hangin' Out

Reign struck a pose while on Alabama's back atop Deer Creek's beautiful mountains.

Instagram
Bros

Like his sister, Landon made sure to get his own photo with Reign.

Instagram
A TikTok Trio

The family that TikToks together, stays together.

Trending Stories

1

Donald Trump Jr. Is Engaged to Kimberly Guilfoyle

2
Breaking

Tristan Thompson Apologizes After Paternity Test Confirms Third Child

3

CNN Addresses Andy Cohen's "Drunk" New Year's Eve Jab

4

Betty White's Agent Sets the Record Straight About Her Cause of Death

5

Maralee Nichols Speaks Out After Tristan Thompson Confirms Paternity

Latest News

The Righteous Gemstones Cast Teases What to Expect in Season 2

Exclusive

Inside Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Intimate Wedding Plans

Exclusive

Vicki Gunvalson Calls Ex Steve Lodge "Cruel" Following His Engagement

Seth Meyers Cancels Late Night Show After Testing Positive for COVID

Queer Eye's JVN Stars in Gorgeous New Netflix Series

Maralee Nichols Speaks Out After Tristan Thompson Confirms Paternity

Exclusive

Isla Fisher Has a Big Secret in Exclusive Wolf Like Me Trailer