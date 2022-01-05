Ulta Love Your Skin Sale: Save 50% On Peter Thomas Roth, BareMinerals & Grande Cosmetics

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If one of your 2022 goals is to take better care of your skin, this is the perfect time to switch up your skincare routine and actually stick to it thanks to Ulta. Ulta's Love Your Skin Event is here, which means you can save 50% on highly effective, top-selling skincare products. Every day of the sale has different deals for you to shop.
You can get amazing products for 50% off, but there's just one problem: these deals only last for 24 hours. If you see a product you've been dying to try or if you just want to stock up on your favorites, this is the best time to shop.
Today, you can get major deals on products from Peter Thomas Roth, bareMinerals, and Grande Cosmetics. Check out the products that are on sale below... before they sell out! Oh, and Platinum/Diamond members get free shipping when they shop the sale items.
Peter Thomas Roth Anti-Aging Cleansing Gel
This gel cleanses pores, exfoliates, and diminishes the look of fine lines and wrinkles. It's also a great makeup remover, emulsifying oils without stripping your skin. You'll get brighter, youtful, smooth skin when you incorporate the Peter Thomas Roth Anti-Aging Cleansing Gel into your routine.
An Ulta shopper raved, "Unlike other face washes this one does not dry my skin out and gives visible anti aging benefits. I definitely tried just about every thing in the book and this one wins for me! I'm a fan of many Peter Thomas Roth products." Another shared, "I've been using this cleanser (and other PTR products) on and off for almost 20 years…. It's simply the best!"
bareMinerals Skinlongevity Long Life Herb Serum
Improve your skin's texture, radiance, and the the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles when you use this serum as a part of your skincare routine. It strengthens your skin's barrier by 45% and helps it resist damaging environmental aggressors and stress. Just like all bareMinerals products, this one is cruelty-free and free of parabens, phthalates, formaldehyde, chemical sunscreens, triclosan, triclocarban, propylene glycol, mineral oil, coal tar and microbeads.
A shopper gushed, "This is my holy grail!! I have used bare minerals for many years and first used this product about 2 years ago! I loved it then and felt like it made my skin look healthier and brighter, but I did not struggle with much acne then. Because of the price I had to stop purchasing it for a bit but for the past 5 months my skin has had its worst acne ever and finally I caved and purchased another bottle. I'm so glad I did because within the first week my skin had completely cleared up and is so dewy and healthy looking!! It's pricey (and I wish it was cheaper) but so worth it!"
With that said, this is definitely the time to try it out since it's 50% off. Other shoppers praised this serum for helping with acne scars and calming rosacea.
Grande Cosmetics GrandeREVIVE Brightening Eye Cream with Wrinkle Defense
Please, check out the before and after photos to see the major impact of the GrandeREVIVE Brightening Eye Cream with Wrinkle Defense. This cream blocks bluelight, which you are exposed to from screen time with your phone, computer, and TV. It keeps your skin bright, hydrated, and tightened while reducing dark circles and under eye puffiness. This product is a total game changer. You might as well nab this now while it's available at half price.
An Ulta shopper shared, "This eye cream feels so luxurious on my skin. I like how with the componentry, you do not have to touch your eyes to apply it. Tugging and pulling on the undereye is the #1 cause of wrinkles, and I do not need anymore of those haha! My under eye feel smooth and more bright. Love it!"
Peter Thomas Roth Potent-C Bright & Plump Moisturizer
Restore the look of youthful skin and plump up the hydration with the Peter Thomas Roth Potent-C Bright & Plump Moisturizer. This product provides complete anti-aging benefits with brightening results. It even has antioxidants to boost the performance of the radiance-boosting Vitamin C.
A shopper said, "I noticed results in less than a week! I've been using this for at least a year now and I can't believe how my face and neck look... I love how it absorbs into my skin, and makes my face look refreshed and glowing! Thank you for an affordable quality product!!"
Another shared, "This is a heavy cream and goes on really easily…a little goes a long way. I've been using it as part of my normal routine at night and saw results in just three nights. I'm 38 with acne prone skin and needed something for dullness and dark spots without breaking me out. I loved the way this made my skin feel (plumped for sure!) and I wake up with a glow…after two weeks my friends were asking what I've been doing differently!"
