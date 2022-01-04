Late Night With Seth Meyers Canceled for the Rest of Week After Host Tests Positive For COVID-19

Seth Meyers is getting some much-needed R&R.
The Late Night With Seth Meyers host shared that he tested positive for COVID-19 in a tweet shared on Tuesday, Jan. 4: "The bad news is, I tested positive for COVID (thanks, 2022!) the good news is, I feel fine (thanks vaccines and booster!) We are canceling the rest of the shows this week."
Seth said the show will return on Monday, joking that viewers should tune-in to "see what cool location we will try and pass off as a studio!!!"
The Saturday Night Live alum's coronavirus diagnosis comes after Jimmy Fallon discussed his own recovery from the virus on the Tonight Show. According to the host, he tested positive in mid-December, when he was preparing to appear on SNL.
"On the first day of our holiday break I tested positive for Covid," Jimmy previously shared in an Instagram post. "I was vaccinated and boostered which made me lucky enough to only have mild symptoms."
The Fever Pitch star continued, "Thank you to the doctors and nurses who work so hard around the clock to get everyone vaxxed. Thank you to NBC for taking the testing protocols so seriously and doing a great job - and also thanks for putting me in the "What ‘chu talkin' about Willis?' isolation room when they told me the news."
New York City is currently experiencing a surge in COVID-19 cases, due in part because of the omicron variant.
Out of an abundance of caution, NBC has reinstated certain coronavirus protocols to prevent the spread of the illness, which impacted Saturday Night Live's final show of 2021. "Due to the recent spike in the Omicron variant and out of an abundance of caution, there will be no live audience for tonight's taping of Saturday Night Live and the show will have limited cast and crew," a statement read on Twitter and Instagram on Dec. 18. "The show continues to follow government safety guidelines in addition to a rigorous testing protocol."
The show still managed to end the year on a high note, with Tom Hanks and Tina Fey joining Paul Rudd to celebrate his fifth time as host.
(NBC and E! are both members of the NBCUniversal family.)