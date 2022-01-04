Maralee Nichols Speaks Out After Tristan Thompson Confirms He's the Father of Her Baby Boy

Watch : Maralee Nichols Speaks Out on Tristan Thompson Relationship

Tristan Thompson has issued a statement confirming his paternity of a baby boy, and now Maralee Nichols is responding to the NBA star.

Amid an ongoing paternity lawsuit, the Sacramento Kings star disclosed results regarding the matter in an Instagram Story post on Jan. 3.

"Today, paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols," he wrote. "I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established, I look forward to amicably raising our son. I sincerely apologize to everyone I've hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately."



Now, in a statement to E! News, a rep for the new mom says, "There was never any doubt that Tristan Thompson was the father of Maralee Nichols' baby. Tristan made numerous false and defamatory statements and declarations about Maralee over the past few months, and she is taking his contrite statement today in the context of all of those statements."