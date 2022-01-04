Isla Fisher Has a Big Secret in This Exclusive Wolf Like Me Trailer

Watch : Sacha Baron Cohen & Isla Fisher's 20-Year Love Story

Peacock's new series Wolf Like Me gets more mysterious by the minute.

The six-episode show premieres on Jan. 13 and follows Gary (Josh Gad), an emotional wreck struggling to provide for his daughter since the death of his wife, and Mary (Isla Fisher), who has a secret she can't bring herself to share with anyone.

To understand just how puzzling that secret is, look no further than E! News' exclusive Wolf Like Me trailer.

In the sneak peek, we're introduced to the Gary and Mary, who they themselves meet after a minor car accident that results in Gary's daughter Emma having a panic attack.

Mary quickly calms her down—something Gary has never been able to do—and later gifts her a book, adding, "I wanted to say sorry for wrecking your universe."

Appreciating the "thoughtful gesture," Gary strikes up a conversation with Mary. From there, we see them together on several occasions, though each interaction appears to end with Mary running away.