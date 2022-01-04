TikTok's Whitney Frost Mourns the Death of 6-Year-Old Son Harrison

TikTok's Whitney Frost is grieving the death of her 6-year-old son Harrison.
The social media star announced the child's passing in a video posted to the platform on New Year's Day.
"Harrison passed away today at 3:35 p.m.," she wrote alongside the Jan. 1 clip, which showed photos of Harrison and his loved ones. "He went quickly. And did not suffer. We are devastated. But glad he's no longer in pain. Thank you for loving him and our family."
In an Instagram post, Frost said Harrison's death was "quite a shock" as he "was fine yesterday but went downhill quickly."
"It doesn't feel real," she wrote. "My son is gone. But I'm grateful for the time we did have with him. He was the happiest kid I have ever seen in my life."
According to a GoFundMe Page set up to help the Frost family, Harrison was diagnosed with Infantile Neuroaxonal Dystrophy (INAD) when he was 1 year old. The National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke defines INAD as "a rare neurological disorder" that "affects axons, the part of a nerve cell that carries messages from the brain to other parts of the body, and causes progressive loss of vision, muscular control, and mental skills."
Frost is also mom to 8-year-old Riley and 16-year-old Natalie. Riley was diagnosed with INAD in 2016.
In a Dec. 31 TikTok post, Frost shared that Riley "spiked a fever out of nowhere" and that Harrison did as well shortly after.
"So, I called hospice and they're coming this morning to test the kids for COVID and UTIs," she said. "So both kids are having trouble breathing and having issues with fever and I'll keep you guys updated when we get more information tomorrow, well, today."
On Jan. 3, Frost gave fans an update on Riley's health. "Riley's not doing that great," she said in a video. "She has a really bad GI bleed. Her stomach contents are almost black, so that's something that we're worried about. She also has crackling sounds in her lungs. She's had to sleep on her side all day so that she could breathe better. She had a fever earlier. Her heart rate was up really high. We had to give her morphine a couple times. I'll keep you guys updated on what happens, but I am worried about her."
Her followers then took to the comments section to send along their support. "We are here for you," one fan wrote. "In every way shape or form. We love you all." Added another, "Sending so much love, strength and healing to you and your family."