TikTok's Whitney Frost Mourns the Death of 6-Year-Old Son Harrison

TikTok's Whitney Frost is grieving the death of her 6-year-old son Harrison.

The social media star announced the child's passing in a video posted to the platform on New Year's Day.

"Harrison passed away today at 3:35 p.m.," she wrote alongside the Jan. 1 clip, which showed photos of Harrison and his loved ones. "He went quickly. And did not suffer. We are devastated. But glad he's no longer in pain. Thank you for loving him and our family."

In an Instagram post, Frost said Harrison's death was "quite a shock" as he "was fine yesterday but went downhill quickly."

"It doesn't feel real," she wrote. "My son is gone. But I'm grateful for the time we did have with him. He was the happiest kid I have ever seen in my life."

According to a GoFundMe Page set up to help the Frost family, Harrison was diagnosed with Infantile Neuroaxonal Dystrophy (INAD) when he was 1 year old. The National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke defines INAD as "a rare neurological disorder" that "affects axons, the part of a nerve cell that carries messages from the brain to other parts of the body, and causes progressive loss of vision, muscular control, and mental skills."