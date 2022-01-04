Gavin Rossdale and Gwen Stefani's 3 Sons Are All Grown Up in Holiday Photos

Watch : Gwen Stefani Proves Ex Gavin Rossdale Is Out of the Picture

Don't speak—until you see the latest snaps of Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale's kiddos.



The British musician, 56, kicked the new year off by treating his Instagram followers to a few pictures of himself alongside his three sons, who he shares with the 52-year-old No Doubt singer. The former couple, who tied in the knot in 2002, had sons Kingston, 15, Zuma, 13 and Apollo, 7, before their split in 2015—and to say they're all grown up now is quite an understatement.



"HAPPY NEW YEAR," Gavin captioned his Jan. 2 post. "It's hard to reflect on last year without a bit of confusion, like what was that? It's great we get to start again, here's hoping it's as fulfilling as possible, and we get some reprise from the madness."



"These holiday times can be challenging to so many people," he added. "Life is not easy for anyone. May this year be the opportunity and good fortune you deserve, empathy and kindness make the best gasoline, with love from mine to yours."