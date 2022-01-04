Gavin Rossdale and Gwen Stefani's 3 Sons Are All Grown Up in Holiday Photos

Don't speak—until you see the latest snaps of Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale's kiddos.
The British musician, 56, kicked the new year off by treating his Instagram followers to a few pictures of himself alongside his three sons, who he shares with the 52-year-old No Doubt singer. The former couple, who tied in the knot in 2002, had sons Kingston, 15, Zuma, 13 and Apollo, 7, before their split in 2015—and to say they're all grown up now is quite an understatement.
"HAPPY NEW YEAR," Gavin captioned his Jan. 2 post. "It's hard to reflect on last year without a bit of confusion, like what was that? It's great we get to start again, here's hoping it's as fulfilling as possible, and we get some reprise from the madness."
"These holiday times can be challenging to so many people," he added. "Life is not easy for anyone. May this year be the opportunity and good fortune you deserve, empathy and kindness make the best gasoline, with love from mine to yours."
The Bush frontman recently opened up about figuring out a safe schedule with his kids after the onset of the pandemic.
"I think it's ok for now," Gavin told SiriusXM's Trunk Nation in April 2020. "But it's a real big dilemma for parents and kids with split custody."
"I miss them, and they should be back," he added, noting that their sons also spend in Oklahoma with their mom and her husband, Blake Shelton. "I have them the first week and then I haven't had them for ten or 11 days, and that's a long time. Normally I have them every five days or something."
Gavin lightheartedly commented that he was satisfied with the arrangement at first, adding that it gave him a chance to be "selfish" and "play that guitar more."
Added the dad of three, "But now I'm like, ‘I prefer it when they're around.'"