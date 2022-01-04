Sephora Skincare Sale: Get 50% Off Kiehl's Turmeric & Cranberry Seed Energizing Radiance Mask

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you are starting 2022 with a goal to be on top of your skincare and actually stick with a better routine, you're in luck because there are some major savings to shop all month long. Right now, the Ulta Love Your Skin Event is going on with 24-hour deals on some of the most highly-effective, top-selling products. And, in response, Sephora is having an ongoing sale of its own. You can stock up on some of your old favorites or try out some new products at half price.
Today's Sephora deal is on the Kiehl's Turmeric & Cranberry Seed Energizing Radiance Mask. For 24 hours only, you can get this product for 50% off.
Kiehl's Since 1851 Turmeric & Cranberry Seed Energizing Radiance Mask
Are you struggling with skin that's dull, fatigued, or red with uneven texture? This energizing radiance mask is just what you need to turn things around. It's made with turmeric, which has antioxidant and anti-redness properties and cranberry, which also provides antioxidants in addition to exfoliating and leaving your skin renewed and energized. Leave this on for ten minutes and your skin will be so soft.
If you're looking for a little more convincing, Summer House star Paige DeSorbo recently shared, "This is my favorite favorite favorite face mask. Anything with tumeric in it really helps brighten your mask. This is the perfect face mask if you're going to an event or going on a date and you want to look brighter and glowy. I think it makes your makeup look better too. I love this."
And check out these reviews from some Sephora shoppers:
One shopper shared, "This product has completely saved my skin! My hyperpigmentation is almost gone and I've been using this product for about a month. I apply the mask 2 times a week. Be sure to leave the mask on no longer than 10 Minutes if you have super sensitive skin like I do! The tingling feeling is amazing and my skin is always so rejuvenated after using the mask, toner, and serum."
Another said, "This mask works great. Brightening skin but take times. I purchased a second jar."
A fan raved, "OH MY GOODNESS! I had to buy the large container because I got the mini pack for Christmas and used it all! THIS MASK IS AMAZING!!! I have combination skin and I've been having hormonal acne for the past couple of months and this mask makes my skin baby soft and supple. I HIGHLY HIGHLY recommend! My skin is prone to have acne scarring so this mask brightens up my skin and makes it so smooth!"
"I was originally gifted this mask from a Kiehl's employee a few years ago and fell in love! I bought the full size earlier this year and still love it as much now as I did then. I use it anytime my skin is dull and it does wonders," a Sephora shopper proclaimed.
Someone else wrote, "This mask has become a staple in my skincare routine as it's transformed my skin completely. I've noticed my acne scars starting to lighten and the texture of my skin become super smooth and soft. When I don't use it I notice a change in my skin so I definitely make sure to use it 2-3 times a week."
