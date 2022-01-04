Khloe Kardashian’s Ex Lamar Odom Weighs In on Tristan Thompson's Paternity Test

Lamar Odom has thoughts on the Tristan Thompson situation.
On Monday, Jan. 3, Thompson revealed that a paternity test confirmed he is the father of Maralee Nichols' newborn son.
He apologized to Khloe Kardashian, who dated him until last spring and shares daughter True, 3, with the athlete. "Khloe, you don't deserve this," Thompson wrote on his Instagram Story. "You don't deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don't deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you."
Just hours later, Odom entered the chat.
Kardashian's ex-husband commented on a Facebook post that discussed the results of the paternity test and Thompson's apology. "I truly wish nothing but the best for her and I'm hoping we can reconnect and talk one day as friends," Odom said, adding, "she is a good person and deserves the world."
Odom and Kardashian were married from 2009 to 2016. In July 2021, after she split with Thompson, both of her NBA exes seemingly fought over her in the comment section of Instagram.
"Khloe thinks the IG comments from Lamar and Tristan were childish," the insider told E! News at the time. "She hates they were publicly acting like that, but also had a laugh."
Despite his flirty messages, she had "no interest in connecting" with her ex-husband, a separate source told E! News at the time. The source shared, "Khloe will always have a sweet spot for Lamar in her heart but has no interest in rekindling a romantic relationship."
While she still felt "empathetic" toward him, "she has completely moved on from that chapter," the second source noted.
It's unclear where she stands with Odom now, but a third source revealed that she has been "ignoring the noise" and is "focused on co-parenting" amid Thompson's paternity lawsuit with Nichols.
"Today, paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols," Thompson said on social media on Jan. 3. "I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son. I sincerely apologize to everyone I've hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately."
He addressed Kardashian directly, telling her, "I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry."
Last month, Nichols told E! News she thought Thompson was single, saying, "I would never have gotten involved with Tristan if I thought he was in a relationship." Going forward, she said, "My goal is to raise our son in a safe, healthy, loving and private environment."
Thompson said in a court filings obtained by E! News that "the only time that I had sexual intercourse" with Nichols in 2021 was in March. "I am certain that if the child is deemed to be my child that the only date of conception was March 13, 2021, because it was my birthday," he said of their "hook up."