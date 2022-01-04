Khloe Kardashian’s Ex Lamar Odom Weighs In on Tristan Thompson's Paternity Test

Watch : Maralee Nichols Speaks Out on Tristan Thompson Relationship

Lamar Odom has thoughts on the Tristan Thompson situation.

On Monday, Jan. 3, Thompson revealed that a paternity test confirmed he is the father of Maralee Nichols' newborn son.

He apologized to Khloe Kardashian, who dated him until last spring and shares daughter True, 3, with the athlete. "Khloe, you don't deserve this," Thompson wrote on his Instagram Story. "You don't deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don't deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you."

Just hours later, Odom entered the chat.

Kardashian's ex-husband commented on a Facebook post that discussed the results of the paternity test and Thompson's apology. "I truly wish nothing but the best for her and I'm hoping we can reconnect and talk one day as friends," Odom said, adding, "she is a good person and deserves the world."