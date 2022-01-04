Meet Clayton Echard's First Impression Rose Recipient: 4 Things to Know About Her

Watch : Clayton Echard Reveals He Found Love on the "Bachelor"

Clayton Echard met over 20 women on the season premiere of The Bachelor and they all made a lasting first impression.

There was Jill, who gave Clayton an urn filled with her "exes' ashes;" Kira, the lingerie-clad doctor; and Hunter, the snake whisperer. Those three ladies went above and beyond with their limo exits, but it seems that their efforts weren't enough to clutch the prized first impression rose.

"I have a connection with so many of these women," Clayton told the Bachelor camera. "This one particular person just really kind of stopped me in my tracks."

Clayton was, as we soon learned, referring to Teddi Wright, who is a 24-year-old nurse, according to her Bachelor bio. She exited the limo in a little black dress with her natural curls on full display. "So my name is Teddi," she told Clayton during their first meeting, "like a teddy bear. And I heard that you are the big teddy bear... Hopefully soon, I'll be your teddy bear."

During her one-on-one time with Clayton, Teddi revealed that, out of all of Michelle Young's contestants, she hoped he would be named the Bachelor—and he was! After this admission, the pair shared a sweet smooch.