Jacob Elordi and Olivia Jade Are "Casually Dating": Inside Their "Easy and Fun" Romance

Here's some euphoric news: Sparks are flying for Jacob Elordi and Olivia Jade.

The Euphoria star, 24, and the YouTuber, 22, are "casually dating," a source close to Olivia exclusively tells E! News.

"They are hanging out and seeing where it goes, but are definitely interested in each other," the insider says. "It's been really easy and fun, and Olivia is really happy when she's hanging with him."

The pair, who first sparked romance rumors in December after they were seen grabbing coffee in Los Angeles, even "spent New Year's together at a friend's party," according to the source.

"Olivia and Jacob have many friends in common," the insider notes, adding that the two are currently "having fun" together.

The relationship news comes nearly two months after another source confirmed to E! News that Jacob had called it quits with his girlfriend of one year, Kaia Gerber. At the time, the second insider described the breakup as "amicable."