I Tried 11 Viral TikTok Foundations & These Are the Ones That Live Up to the Hype

It feels like I've been searching for the perfect foundation since I started wearing makeup in middle school. Sure there have been some winners over the years, but none of them have stuck for more than a year. At that point, either my skin's needs have changed or a new makeup trend has emerged forcing me to try a new foundation. Bottom line: Foundation is tricky.
But thanks to TikTok, I've been introduced to some pretty promising foundations, especially within the past year, as I'm sure you have, too. From Kat Von D's Good Apple Foundation Balm and Beautyblender's Bounce Radiant Skin Tint to Covergirl's Clean Fresh Skin Milk Foundation, dozens of foundations and skin tints captivated millions of TikTok users this year, causing them to sell out for months on end.
But, the real question is: Do they live up to the hype when you take away the filters and good lighting?
Since TikTok has convinced me to buy dozens of products that have indeed made my life easier, I dedicated the past few months to trying out 11 foundations and skin tints that went viral on the video-sharing app in hopes of finding a few I could keep in my rotation.
Below, my thoughts on each one and whether I'd buy them again!
KVD Beauty Good Apple Skin-Perfecting Hydrating Foundation Balm
I started using KVD's Beauty Good Apple Skin-Perfecting Hydrating Foundation Balm when it first came out, before it sold out everywhere—and I mean everywhere. I was instantly impressed at how it was a lightweight balm yet it covered some of my peskiest blemishes without having to add a bunch of concealer. Thanks to nourishing apple extract and hydrating agents, it gives you a stunning glow!
After the initial hype died down, many reviewers on TikTok started to complain about the performance of the foundation. While I partly agree it doesn't hold up all day, there's nothing a small amount of setting spray or powder can't fix.
Armani Beauty Luminous Silk Perfect Glow Flawless Oil-Free Foundation
Armani's Luminous Silk Perfect Glow Flawless Oil-Free Foundation was popular way before TikTok was even created. However, a bunch of TikTokers have recently shared their thoughts on the holy grail complexion product. I had always been hesitant about it given the price tag, but of course, had to give it a try, for research purposes!
In short, I love this foundation so much that it has earned a permanent spot on my vanity! It offers a great no-makeup makeup coverage and serves as the perfect canvas for makeup application. But I will admit, it can be a little matte for me at times, especially when I use more to cover noticeable blemishes. When I need something a bit dewier, I use its sister foundation (below).
Armani Beauty Neo Nude Foundation
As mentioned above, if you want something dewier, I suggest the Neo Nude Foundation by Armani Beauty. It offers the same lightweight feeling that the Luminous Silk has to offer, but it's infused with ultra-hydrating skincare ingredients like glycerin and hyaluronic acid to keep skin looking plump and glowy all day long. Although there are less shades to choose from, it's less expensive!
Yves Saint Laurent Nu Bare Look Skin Tint Foundation
My current favorite foundation that TikTok made me buy? YSL's Nu Bare Look Skin Tint Foundation. It provides light-to-medium coverage and is infused with glycerin, hyaluronic acid and mallow to brighten, hydrate and lock in moisture. If you're looking for a no-makeup makeup look then you should definitely try it.
CoverGirl Clean Fresh Skin Milk Foundation
Despite the mixed reviews, I have to say CoverGirl's Clean Fresh Skin Milk Foundation is pretty good for the $12 price tag. While it's hydrating and offers a glowy finish, the smell was a bit of a turn off for me. Would I use this for an everyday look? Probably not, but I would use it on travel days or times when I need light coverage.
Beautyblender BOUNCE™ Always On Radiant Skin Tint
Given Beautyblender CEO and creator Rea Ann Silva is a professional makeup artist by trade, I knew the brand's BOUNCE™ Always On Radiant Skin Tint was going to be a game-changer—and I wasn't wrong. It performs so well! Not only does it offer a glowy light-to-medium coverage, it's packed with skin-loving ingredients like hyaluronic acid and smoothing niacinamide.
It Cosmetics CC+ Cream with SPF 50+
It Cosmetics' CC+ Cream really does it all! For starters, it has SPF 50+, full coverage and is packed with ingredients like peptides, collagen, hyaluronic acid. Plus, it also serves as a "brightening color corrector, hydrating serum, pore-less finish primer, dark spot concealer and moisturizer." Are we shocked it was winner in my book?! I love how lightweight it feels and knowing that it's working for my skin not against it.
Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Longwear Foundation
I will be a Charlotte Tilbury stan until the day I die! I know the price points of some products might seem high, but you can't put a price on the quality and performance of the brand's lineup of makeup and skincare products. The Airbrush Flawless Longwear Foundation is no different. It really gives you that healthy It Girl, airbrushed complexion with full coverage and a natural matte finish.
Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 40
As TikTok would say, "The girls who get it, get it—and the girls who don't, don't." Whether you get the reference or not, you should get yourself some of ILIA's Super Serum Skin Tint! Featuring all-star ingredients like hyaluronic acid and squalane, this skin tint is the ultimate skincare-makeup hybrid. With 30 shades, you're bound the find the perfect match for your skin. I love using it on good skin weeks when I don't need a ton of coverage!
Smashbox Halo Healthy Glow Tinted Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 25
Get yourself a tinted moisturizer that does it all! If you love Smashbox's iconic primers, you'll love this primer-infused tinted moisturizer that also features SPF25. Given this cuts my routine in half, I cherish it on days when time is of the essence, but I still want a natural glow.
Shape tape™ cloud cream Broad Spectrum SPF 15
Shape tape lovers, take your makeup routine to the next level with Tarte's Shape tape™ Cloud Cream Broad Spectrum SPF 15 foundation! It has an extremely lightweight formula that includes a hydration complex, plus tape™ technology to smooth and blur imperfections. This foundation has managed to stay in my rotation, which is saying a lot!
