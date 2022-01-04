Tristan Thompson Apologizes to Khloe Kardashian After Paternity Test Confirms He Fathered Third Child

Watch : Maralee Nichols Speaks Out on Tristan Thompson Relationship

Tristan Thompson has apologized to ex Khloe Kardashian amid an ongoing paternity lawsuit.

"Today, paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols," wrote the NBA star on his Instagram Story on Monday, Jan. 3.

Nichols filed a lawsuit against Thompson in California, saying he is the father of her newborn son. In court docs, Thompson has said they had sex on his birthday in March 2021 during a "hook up."

Now, Thompson says, "I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son. I sincerely apologize to everyone I've hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately."

He went on to specifically acknowledge the "heartache" of his ex, Kardashian, following their breakup last spring.

"Khloe, you don't deserve this," Thompson wrote. "You don't deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don't deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you."