All the Fashion Details From The Bachelor Season 26 Episode 1

After a short, week-long break, Bachelor Nation has something to watch again. Clayton Echard's season of The Bachelor kicked off tonight with a new host, Jesse Palmer, and 30-something women vying for Clayton's heart. Night one is all about first impressions, limo exits, interesting backstories, and, of course, the fashion.
The women dressed to the nines when they arrived at The Bachelor mansion. Most of them wore long gowns, and someone killed it in a bathing suit. There were so many great looks from the first night. If any of these outfits got your first impression rose, you're in luck because we recorded the episode, hit pause, took screenshots, and investigated each and every look so you don't have to.
We will update this throughout the episode. Keep on scrolling to see some rose-worthy fashions from Free People, Revolve, Amazon, Zappos, Nordstrom, Macy's, Dillards, Shopbop, Nookie, Bloomingdale's, Saks Fifth Avenue, Wolf & Badger, and Couture Candy.
Teddi Wright killed it in her black, mesh gown when she stepped out of the limo. This is far from a basic black dress, that's for sure. When Teddi walked in, Clayton said, "I don't even have words for her," adding that she made him feel "some type of way." Yep, that dress is a winner for sure.
Jane Paik looked radiant in her black gown with a plunging neckline.
Nookie Stella Plunge Gown
You can never have too many black dresses in your wardrobe. This plunging neckline and the thigh-high slit are tough to resist. This is one of those dresses you can wear over and over again, styling it in many different ways to create new looks. It's also available in a mocha, ivory, and navy.
Tessa Tookes served up class and beauty in this cowl neck, black maxi-length dress.
Fame and Partners The Rosabel Maxi Dress
This draped neck dress may seem simple, but look again. This silky dress has a V back and a thigh high slit. It's also available in six other colors.
When Susie Evans walked up, she went for the humor, telling a joke about the "electricity between" her and Clayton as she shocked his hand. All jokes aside, she looked beautiful in a draped, white dress.
Are you green with envy over Ivana Noble's night one look? This bright green dress is far from typical. She definitely stood out from the pack in this one. Oh, and her super quiet, words-free entrance definitely made an impression.
Ieena for Mac Duggal One-Shoulder Long Sleeve Satin High/Low Gown
This dress brings the drama, in a good way, of course. From the glossy fabric, to the one-shoulder sleeve, to the standout color, this definitely a vibrant dress. It's also available in a bright pink.
Melina Nasab gave Clayton a personal training session in this hot pink dress, which was definitely impressive.
La Femme Strappy Back Jersey Gown
Make a statement in this bold, pink gown. In the front, you have a deep, v-neckline and a thigh-high slit. There's a low, lace-up back, which is the perfect way to cement a major impression when you exit.
Nordstrom also has this dress in black.
Blue is definitely Sierra Jackson's color. This dress was perfect for the night, with it's draping at the front and the open, strappy back.
La Femme Strappy Back Ruched Trumpet Gown
If you're looking for a "wow" dress for an upcoming wedding or another dressed up event, this bright blue one is a definite contender. You just have to check out that strappy back.
Nordstrom also carries this dress in a beautiful, bright purple and a classic nude.
Kate Gallivan broke the ice with Clayton by having him take a shot with her when she arrived at the mansion. For Night One, she wore a black dress with silver sequins.
Bronx and Banco Simone Gown
If you love the glitz, this gown has it all. Aside from the silver on one side, the straps are adorned with little, tiny crystals for some extra shine.
Lyndsey Windham dazzled in this shiny gold number that she wore to the mansion.
Sherri Hill V-Neck Sequins Sheath Dress
Yes, this one is definitely a splurge, but if you have a special occasion coming up and you want to go for the gold, this gown is a beautiful option.
You can never go wrong with gold, right? Sarah Hamrick got the gold memo too, wearing a glitzy, gold gown, as the first woman who stepped out of the limo. She brought a little tiger token as a "reminder of home" for Clayton.
Sherri Hill Beaded Plunging V Neck Evening Dress
Sherri Hill gold dresses were a trend for the night. This one is sophisticated, and unique with the super-detailed beading throughout.
