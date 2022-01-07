BTK Shares Bone-Chilling Nancy Fox Murder Details in Confession of a Serial Killer Clip

Prepare to get a glimpse into the innerworkings of the mind of a serial killer.
A&E's new documentary, BTK: Confession of a Serial Killer premieres Jan. 8 and 9, and so far, it looks creepy AF. In an E! News exclusive clip, American serial killer, Dennis Rader, known as BTK, gives the details behind the murder of one of his victims, Nancy Fox, in a never-before-heard conversation with professor of Forensic Psychology, Dr. Katherine Ramsland.
"You enjoy the look of fear on your victim's face?" Ramsland asks Rader in the clip.
"Well, yes." Rader responds. "It's sort of a sexual arousement. With Fox, things went pretty smooth and everything and although her face was down, it's just the idea that I had done it. It's all I needed.
"It's like my mom when her finger was caught in that couch," he continued. "She was struggling."
One of the interviewees explains in the clip, what happened while Rader was murdering Fox. "As he was setting a straddle of her, he leaned over and whispered in her ear 'I'm BTK, I'm a bad dude,' he explains in the video "That was the second scene where DNA was found...on one of her nightgowns that was on the head of her bed."
Rader continued in the phone conversation with Dr. Ramsland, saying that he kept some of Fox's belongings. "After the incident, and then I had time to quickly go through some of her stuff and I took some of her nicer clothes and slips and stockings, things of that nature," he said. "My tokens."
Rader, who lived a double life, both as a killer and upstanding citizen and is now serving 10 consecutive life sentences in El Dorado Correctional Facility in Kansas, memorized the details of Fox's murder.
Ray Lundon, a member of the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, explains in the clip, "When he was telling us the story about killing Nancy Fox, he recalled with specificity that the details of the murder, her pleas and her words and her fear, this man committed these things to memory, and he lived these things day after day in his fantasy world."
He continues, "Although he looked normal on the outside, it just gives you a glimpse of the monster that was living inside him."
The BTK: Confession of a Serial Killer two-night event premieres Jan. 8 and Jan. 9 on A&E.