You'll Love Joseph Gordon-Levitt's Behind-the-Scenes Photo From 10 Things I Hate About You

Nothing to hate here!

Joseph Gordon-Levitt kicked off the new year by sharing a fun throwback photo on Twitter from the set of the iconic 1999 teen rom-com 10 Things I Hate About You.

In the black-and-white snap, the actor, 40, and co-stars Julia Stiles, Heath Ledger, David Krumholtz, Andrew Keegen and Susan May Pratt are seen casually hanging out in director's chairs. The photo, which also included director Gil Junger, seems to have been snapped in between takes of filming the movie's pivotal prom scene, as the actors are all dressed up in tuxedos and gowns.

"#10ThingsIHateAboutYou," Gordon-Levitt simply captioned his post.

In the pic, Gordon-Levitt, who played lovable new student Cameron James in the film, is sitting directly next to Stiles. Last year, Junger appeared on the YouTube chat series Mirá a Quién Encontré (Look Who I Found) and revealed that the co-stars had strong feelings for each other throughout the shoot.