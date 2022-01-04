Anchorman Actor David Koechner Arrested for Suspected DUI and Hit and Run

David Koechner was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and for an alleged hit and run in California on New Year's Eve, police confirm to E! News.
The 59-year-old actor, who starred in the Anchorman movies, was taken into custody in Simi Valley shortly after 3 p.m. local time on Dec. 31, according to online jail records. He was booked two hours following his arrest and was released from jail early morning on Jan. 1.
Casey Nicholson, a public information officer for the Simi Valley Police Department, told E! News that Koechner was arrested after an officer spotted "fresh [collision] damage" on the actor's vehicle.
"The driver of that car, later determined to be Mr. Koechner, was driving into oncoming traffic (the wrong lane on the other side of the street) where the officer was coming," Nicholson said. "Officer passed him, conducted a U-turn and pulled him over a couple of blocks away."
Upon investigation, the officer "observed outward symptomology of intoxication and ultimately determined probable cause to arrest for suspicion of DUI," Nicholson said.
"Also, our traffic investigations officers responded to the area and determined Mr. Koechner had indeed been in a collision, which caused the damage to his vehicle," Nicholson added. "Ultimately, the officer arrested him for both DUI and hit and run."
Online records show that Koechner is due in court on March 30.
In addition to his role of Champ Kind in the Anchorman franchise, Koechner has also appeared in blockbuster comedies such as The 40-Year-Old Virgin, Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby and Get Smart.
On television, he is known for his roles of Todd Packer in The Office, Beau Bowman in Bless This Mess and for voicing various characters on American Dad!.
E! News reached out Koechner's rep but did not hear back.