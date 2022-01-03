E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

17 Fresh Ways You Can Rock the Winter White Trend Like Your Fave Celebs

Stars like Gigi Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski and Elsa Hosk are proving white isn't reserved for summer.

Now that the holidays have come and gone, let's focus on getting your wardrobe ready for the cold months ahead!

Whenever we're in need of a closet refresh, we look to our favorite celebrities for inspiration on how to dress for Instagram and real life success. And based on recent star sightings, Gigi Hadid, Emily RatajkowskiElsa Hosk and more celebs are convincing us that white isn't reserved for summer. In fact, it makes for the perfect color to rock on and off the slopes!

Since we regard all three women as fashion icons, we went on the hunt for the ultimate winter white staples that can be dressed up or down. Below, you can shop the bags, coats, denim, shoes and tops that will make you look like an ice queen!

Celebs Are Putting a Bow on Everything & We're Here for It

Cicy Bell Womens Casual Blazer

Look fresh at the office or brunch with this blazer! Plus, it has over 4,580 five-star reviews on Amazon if you need extra convincing.

$46
Amazon

BLANKNYC Moto Jacket

Although black moto jackets are a must for all seasons, we suggest adding this white style to your winter wardrobe ASAP!

$98
Revolve

Lennox Jumpsuit

There's nothing we love more than a flattering jumpsuit, especially one that will make you look chic après-ski.

$148
Free People

ZESICA Women's Wrap V Neck Batwing Ruffle Knit Sweater

Pair this ruffle knit sweater with leather pants for a dinner date or wear it with jeans for a casual day doing errands around town.

$45
Amazon

Bardot Tie Blouse

With a light animal print design, you can look every bit fierce and stylish when you rep this blouse.

$89
Revolve

Marc Fisher Glorify Boot

Now these boots will have you looking white-hot! 

$149
$100
DSW

ASOS Design Faux Fur Trench Coat in Cream

There's nothing quite like a white faux fur coat to make you look as glamorous as your fave star!

$105
ASOS

Airbrush High-Waist 7/8 Flutter Legging

These flutter leggings combine both the winter white and slit pant trends, which makes them an immediate 'add to cart' moment for us.

$108
Alo Yoga

Loiral Crocodile Pattern Clutch Purse

Rock the winter white trend for under $20? Count us in! This crocodile purse is the ultimate winter accessory.

$17
Amazon

The Line by K Abdiel Dress

Pair this dress with some tall boots or strappy heels and you've got an Instagram-worthy outfit.

$145
Revolve

KIRUNDO Women’s Halter Neck Off Shoulder Sweater

You can't go wrong with an off-the-shoulder sweater in the colder months. It provides the cozy coverage you need without sacrificing style!

$28-$38
Amazon

Good Icon

These straight leg jeans are fitted through the hips to accentuate your curves while making your legs look longer!

$145
Good American

Vero Moda Soft Knit Mini Polo Dress in Cream

Dress this knit silhouette up or down, and you'll stay cozy and stylish all day long!

$45
ASOS

Sam Edelman Laurs Platform Loafer

Loafers aren't going anywhere in 2022! This white pair is a must.

$150
Nordstrom

Staud Astro Mule

If you're looking for a unique winter white shoe to wear all season long, look no further than these Staud mules.

$295
Nordstrom

Stunner Puffer Vest

How cool is this puffer vest? It's ideal for layering and looking snatched thanks to the cinched waistline

$198
Alo Yoga

UGG Oh Fluffita Genuine Shearling Slingback Sandal

Once you hang up your skis for the day, slip on these shearling sandals while you decompress by the fireplace!

$110
Nordstrom

Ready for more wardrobe must-haves? Check out these 43 celeb-recommended dresses.

