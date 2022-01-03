E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Nordstrom Rack Home Sale: Score Deals Up to 85% Off

For a limited time only, you can score additional savings on select sale home styles at Nordstrom Rack.

Looking for new pieces to upgrade your living space in the new year? We've got a sale that you don't want to miss. Nordstrom Rack's Home Sale is on, and you can score additional savings on already reduced prices.

Anyone here a fan of Barefoot Dreams? Their Luxe Heathered Stripe Throw Blanket, which is originally $120, is on sale today for just $52. You can even snag the CozyChic Rib Trim Throw for just $45. Those prices just can't be beat! We even found amazing deals on bedding for 85% off.

The sale runs from now until Jan. 24, but we don't recommend waiting until the very last minute to shop. Stock is limited and you don't want to miss out on an amazing deal. 

From luxe blankets to fuzzy pillows, chic planters to makeup organizers, we've rounded up some of the best deals from Nordstrom Rack's Home Sale. Check those out below. 

Nordstrom Clearance Event: Take an Extra 25% Off Sale Ugg, Free People & More

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Rib Trim Throw

If you're obsessed with the Barefoot Dreams' super soft and cozy pieces, definitely take advantage of this sale. Right now, you can score the CozyChic rib trim throw for just $45. Can't get any better than that!

$98
$45
Nordstrom Rack

Casper The Essential Pillow

Nordstrom Rack shoppers love The Essential Pillow from Casper. As one reviewer described this as a cross between a soft, fluffy pillow and a memory foam one, while another said it's particularly great for side sleepers. A standard pillow is on sale for $37, but you can also get a King for $49. 

$50
$37
Nordstrom Rack

Dreamy Faux Fur Throw Pillow

If you want to give your home some fluffy upgrades, consider these dreamy faux fur throw pillows. They come in four colors: grey, ivory, yellow and pink. Right now they're on sale for just $13. 

$17
$13
Nordstrom Rack

Nobia 3-Tier Decorative Wall Shelf

This three-tier decorative wall shelf is so cute and perfect for displaying small items. It's on sale today for under $20. 

$35
$19
Nordstrom Rack

Barefoot Dreams Luxe Heathered Stripe Throw Blanket

This luxe throw blanket from Barefoot Dreams is a Nordstrom Rack shopper fave. As one shopper wrote, "I have purchased more than 30 of these blankets, and I give them as part of my closing gifts in real estate. They wash incredibly well, keep their softness and still look great. One of the best blankets I have found and I have tried many blankets." You can choose between 10 colors. At just $52, it's a must-buy for sure!

$120
$52
Nordstrom Rack

Willow Row Footed Iron Planter - Set of 2

Glam up your space with this set of footed iron planters from Willow Row. They're typically over $50, but you can snag this today for under $30. 

$52
$28
Nordstrom Rack

Modern Threads Air Cloud 6-Piece Towel Set in Peachy Blush

If you're looking at your closet and thinking you could use some fresh towels, now's the perfect time to shop. This six-piece towel set from Modern Threads includes bath towels, hand towels, and wash cloths for just $26. That's 83% off the original price!

$156
$26
Nordstrom Rack

IENJOY Home Home Collection Premium Chunky Knit Blanket

This gorgeous chunky knit blanket is soft, luxurious and was made to be used all year round. It's originally $200, but you can score this for just $74. 

$200
$74
Nordtrom Rack

Cosmo by Cosmopolitan Dip-Dyed Water Hyacinth Wicker Storage Baskets - Set of 4

This set of stylish wicker baskets can be used for a number of different things from clothes to blankets to toys. Each basket is a different size and they're eco-friendly. 

$283
$100
Nordstrom Rack

Sorbus Acrylic 6 Drawer & Top Organizer Cosmetics Display Case

Keep your makeup collection nice and organized this year with cosmetics storage and display case from Sorbus. It's over 14 inches tall and no assembly is required. Best part is, it's on sale for $32. 

$50
$32
Nordstrom Rack

Looking for more affordable home finds? Check out 20 Amazon Kitchen Finds to Make Your Life Easier.

