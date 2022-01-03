Donald Trump Jr. Is Engaged to Kimberly Guilfoyle

Watch : Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Respond to Donald Trump's Tweet

There are wedding bells in Donald Trump Jr.'s future.

The eldest son of former president Donald Trump is engaged, according to multiple outlets. He reportedly popped the question to former Fox News anchor Kimberly Guilfoyle, 52, more than a year ago on New Year's Eve 2020.

However, it wasn't until New Year's 2021 that she seemingly revealed her engagement ring to the public while sharing a photo with Don Jr. at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla. "Tonight was extra special celebrating @donaldjtrumpjr's birthday," Kimberly wrote on Instagram. "Don, you are strong, smart, courageous, funny and the love of my life. I can't wait to spend the rest of our lives together. Love you."

Don Jr. posted his own NYE photo of the couple, along with musician Jason Aldean and wife Brittany Aldean. "Great being with these freedom loving patriots to ring in the new year," the political figure said.

Page Six reported that Don. Jr. and Kimberly were dating in May 2018—about two months after his then-wife, Vanessa Trump, filed for divorce.