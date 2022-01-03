Donald Trump Jr. Is Engaged to Kimberly Guilfoyle

There are wedding bells in Donald Trump Jr.'s future.
The eldest son of former president Donald Trump is engaged, according to multiple outlets. He reportedly popped the question to former Fox News anchor Kimberly Guilfoyle, 52, more than a year ago on New Year's Eve 2020.
However, it wasn't until New Year's 2021 that she seemingly revealed her engagement ring to the public while sharing a photo with Don Jr. at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla. "Tonight was extra special celebrating @donaldjtrumpjr's birthday," Kimberly wrote on Instagram. "Don, you are strong, smart, courageous, funny and the love of my life. I can't wait to spend the rest of our lives together. Love you."
Don Jr. posted his own NYE photo of the couple, along with musician Jason Aldean and wife Brittany Aldean. "Great being with these freedom loving patriots to ring in the new year," the political figure said.
Page Six reported that Don. Jr. and Kimberly were dating in May 2018—about two months after his then-wife, Vanessa Trump, filed for divorce.
Don Jr., 44, and Vanessa, 44, were married from 2005 to 2018 and share five children.
Kimberly was previously married to California governor Gavin Newsom from 2001 to 2006 and businessman Eric Villency from 2006 to 2009. She shares 15-year-old son Ronan Anthony Villency with the latter.
Kimberly co-hosted The Five on Fox News until 2018 and served as an adviser to Donald Trump during his presidency.
About a year ago, another of the politician's children, Tiffany Trump, got engaged to her boyfriend, Michael Boulos. "It has been an honor to celebrate many milestones, historic occasions and create memories with my family here at the White House, none more special than my engagement to my amazing fiancé Michael," she wrote at the time. "Feeling blessed and excited for the next chapter!"