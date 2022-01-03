Betty White's Agent Sets the Record Straight About Her Cause of Death

Watch : Betty White Dead at 99: Remembering the Actress

Betty White's agent is clearing the air surrounding the Hollywood icon's cause of death.

The legendary actress passed away at age 99 on Dec. 31. According to her longtime friend and agent, Jeff Witjas, the Golden Girls alum "died peacefully in her sleep at her home."

"People are saying her death was related to getting a booster shot three days earlier but that is not true. She died of natural causes," Witjas told NBC News on Monday, Jan. 3. "Her death should not be politicized—that is not the life she lived."

In an email to the Associated Press, Witjas also debunked a fabricated quote from the actress, explaining that White did not receive the booster on the purported date. "Betty never said this," he stated.

An official cause of death for White has not been released, though she previously told People in one of her final interviews that she felt "so lucky to be in such good health and feel so good at this age."