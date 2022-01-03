E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Billie Eilish's Secret Week With Red Hair May Be Her Boldest Look Yet

When looking back on 2021, Billie Eilish revealed to her Instagram followers that she “went red for a week.” See the results for yourself below.

By Mike Vulpo Jan 03, 2022 9:49 PMTags
BeautyLife/StyleHairCelebritiesBillie EilishTransformation
Watch: Billie Eilish Ditches Her Blonde Hair For Bold New Look

Just when you thought the party's over, Billie Eilish surprises again.

On Jan. 3, the 2022 Grammy nominee found herself looking back on 2021 when she asked her followers to name a date. Once given a specific day, she would share a photo or video captured within those 24 hours.

While some stuck to major holidays like Halloween, one follower chose Nov. 22. As it turns out, Billie was undergoing a hair transformation fans didn't know about—until now.

"Took the blonde out and went red for a week hehe," she wrote while showcasing her style from the salon. Although Billie eventually decided on brunette locks, fans were shook by the chic style that was almost kept a secret.

While followers are loving her darker hair, many can't forget Billie's blond phase. In an interview with Vanity Fair back in December, the artist said the hair color helped make her feel more like herself in public.

photos
Celebs' Best Street Style

"My attitude used to be like, ‘I can't go out, I can't go here, I can't go there,'" Billie told the publication. "I wasn't able to go to a park or go get coffee, It freaked me out. But in the last year I opened up to it."

Instagram

"Literally the thing that I've been preaching about since I first started is to wear what you want," she elaborated. "Dress how you want. Act how you want. Talk how you want. Be how you want. It's all I've ever said." 

To see even more hair transformations, keep scrolling.

Trending Stories

1

Donald Trump Jr. Is Engaged to Kimberly Guilfoyle

2

Betty White's Agent Sets the Record Straight About Her Cause of Death

3

Princess Eugenie Rings in New Year With Never-Before-Seen Pics of Son

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images/Instagram
Billie Eilish

Back in November 2021, the "Happier Than Ever" singer "went red for a week." She ultimately chose more of a brunette hair color. 

Instagram/Getty
Demi Lovato

The "I Love Me" singer debuted a dramatic hairstyle ahead of the New Year: A fiery buzzcut!

Michael Hickey/WireImage; Instagram
Saweetie

Saweetie is ahead of the "new year, new me" trend! The 28-year-old star showed off her new buzzcut on Instagram on Christmas Eve.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic, Mike Coppola/NBC
Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus added some dark streaks to her blonde hair for a cool new look, which she debuted on the Dec. 9 episode of The Tonight Show.

 

Instagram, Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
Jessica Alba

The Honest Beauty founder showed off her fresh bob haircut with a series of glamour shots on Instagram on Dec. 4.

Carole Bethuel / Netflix; Instagram
Lily Collins

The Emily in Paris star debuted a new look while doing press for the upcoming second season of the Netflix series. "New bangs, old habits," Lily wrote on Instagram on Nov. 29, adding, "Yup, they're real!"

 

AFF-USA/Shutterstock, Getty Images for CMA
Katy Perry

Last Friday, er, Wednesday night, Perry returned to her dark hair after previously sporting a blonde 'do.

Getty Images
Dove Cameron

In November 2021, at the LACMA Art+Film gala in Los Angeles, the Disney Channel star showcased a brunette style after appearing as a blonde for years.

Getty Images; Instagram
Florence Pugh

The Midsommer star debuted a dramatic pixie cut with shaggy bangs on Oct. 30. "I did a thing..," she captioned her Instagram post.

Getty Images
Anne Hathaway

The actress ditched her long hair for a curly bob on the set of her next movie. 

Discovery+ / TLC
Debbie Johnson

The reality star debuted a new hairstyle ahead of her appearance on 90 Day: The Single Life.

Instagram
AJ McLean

The Backstreet Boys star swapped out his signature beard for a bare face. 

Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/Shutterstock; The Mega Agency
David Harbour

The Stranger Things actor was spotted sporting a comb-over for his role in the new Netflix movie We Have a Ghost on Oct. 25, 2021.

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images; TIkTok
Selena Gomez

Look at her now! Selena Gomez said goodbye to her lovely long locks and hello to a chic shorter style with her new bob.

Instagram
Megan Fox

The actress, who typically sports dark brown hair, debuted this silvery look in October 2021 on the set of the film Johnny & Clyde.

Getty Images
Joaquin Phoenix

While stepping out at the New York Film Festival, the Oscar-winning actor showed off his shorter hairstyle that featured a buzz cut on top. 

Jim Smeal/BEI/Shutterstock, BACKGRID
Adam Levine

The Maroon 5 singer kicked off fall with a blue 'do in October.

Roy Rochlin/FilmMagic; Instagram
Hayden Panettiere

On Oct. 1, Hayden returned to Instagram after taking a sixth-month break to debut her shoulder-length hairstyle and curtain bangs.

Getty Images
Katy Perry

The singer underwent several hair transformations since she rose to fame in 2008, and in September 2021, she came full circle with a brunette wig.

Getty Images
Antonio Banderas

The actor traded his signature dark hair for a reddish brown style at the 2021 Venice Film Festival.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images; Instagram
Seth Rogen

The Pineapple Express star opted for a lot less hair in a look he debuted in September 2021.

Getty Images/Magnolia
Chip Gaines

To help raise funds for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, the Fixer Upper star vowed to go bald if fans donated money. After raising more than $300,000, Chip revealed his look.

Randy Holmes via Getty Images; Javiles/Bruce / BACKGRID
Kristen Stewart

The Spencer star traded in her dark-rooted tresses for an orange-tinged mane. 

Instagram; David Livingston/FilmMagic
Camila Cabello

The "Don't Go Yet" songstress declared herself a "pyschofreak" while debuting her blunt bob on Instagram. 

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Spotify, Instagram
Billie Eilish

The "bad guy" singer went shorter with a new bob—and fans are truly happier than ever. 

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images; Instagram
Kourtney Kardashian

The Poosh founder said goodbye to her long hairstyle, and instead, opted for a fresh haircut in August 2021.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images/Instagram
Simone Biles

After returning home from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Simone debuted a fabulous new braided hairstyle.

James Devaney/GC Images; Instagram
Gabrielle Union

The actress recently showed off her major new haircut, explaining on Instagram, "The movies always show women cutting their hair when all is lost but I wanted to know the feeling of making a change when things are gravy. It hits different and its foreign to me but I [love] this new new."

Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for Wynn Las Vegas, SPOT / BACKGRID
Ariel Winter

The Modern Family alum is rocking the red hair once again, debuting her new look after a trip to the salon in July 2021.

 

Gotham/GC Images/Instagram
Jessica Alba

The actress and business mogul's hairstylist Brittney Ryan used UNITE Hair to create her beautiful soft curls to compliment her new hair color. As Jessica proclaimed, "Summer is all about color!" 

photos
View More Photos From Stars' Epic Hair Transformations

Trending Stories

1

Donald Trump Jr. Is Engaged to Kimberly Guilfoyle

2

Betty White's Agent Sets the Record Straight About Her Cause of Death

3

Princess Eugenie Rings in New Year With Never-Before-Seen Pics of Son

4

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker and Kids Enjoy New Year’s Walk

5

Meagan Good’s Ex DeVon Franklin Says He’s in "Pain” Amid Divorce

Latest News

17 Fresh Ways You Can Wear Winter White Like Your Fave Celebs

Nordstrom Rack Home Sale: Score Deals Up to 85% Off

How Michelle Obama's Cameo on Black-ish Came to Be

Donald Trump Jr. Is Engaged to Kimberly Guilfoyle

Betty White's Agent Sets the Record Straight About Her Cause of Death

Billie Eilish’s Secret Week With Red Hair May Be Her Boldest Look Yet

See All the Photos of Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana