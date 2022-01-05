E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Prepare to Tear Up at Terry Bradshaw & His Daughter Rachel's Heartfelt Grand Ole Opry Performance

Jan 05, 2022
It's showtime!

After a series of not-so-great rehearsals, Terry Bradshaw and his daughter Rachel Bradshaw are finally taking the stage at the famous Grand Ole Opry on tonight's all-new episode of The Bradshaw Bunch.

This sneak peek of the duo's performance gives you an idea of what's to come, and suffice to say, you may need to grab a box of tissues. 

As Rachel herself says in the clip, "I feel numb 'cause this is a lot of emotion building up to this moment."

However, it's then that she spots her family in the audience.

"When I was about to walk out, I just kind of went silent," she recalls. "It was a really crazy feeling, like kind of a comforting feeling."

Hand-in-hand, Terry and Rachel greet a large crowd before the NFL Hall of Famer grabs the mic and says, "Ladies and gentlemen, let me introduce to you—this is quite an honor for me—my daughter, Rachel Bradshaw!"

12 Fascinating Facts About Terry Bradshaw

From there, Rachel begins to belt "Everything a Daddy Won't Say," the song she wrote for Terry himself. 

He eventually joins in, making the heartfelt tune all the more special.

"Love you, I will say that!" Terry adds once the song comes to a close.

The pair thank the audience as Rachel announces, "This is a dream come true!"

See the sweet performance above, and catch more of Terry and Rachel on tonight's all-new episode of The Bradshaw Bunch.

