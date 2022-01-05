Prepare to Tear Up at Terry Bradshaw & His Daughter Rachel's Heartfelt Grand Ole Opry Performance

It's showtime!

After a series of not-so-great rehearsals, Terry Bradshaw and his daughter Rachel Bradshaw are finally taking the stage at the famous Grand Ole Opry on tonight's all-new episode of The Bradshaw Bunch.

This sneak peek of the duo's performance gives you an idea of what's to come, and suffice to say, you may need to grab a box of tissues.

As Rachel herself says in the clip, "I feel numb 'cause this is a lot of emotion building up to this moment."

However, it's then that she spots her family in the audience.

"When I was about to walk out, I just kind of went silent," she recalls. "It was a really crazy feeling, like kind of a comforting feeling."

Hand-in-hand, Terry and Rachel greet a large crowd before the NFL Hall of Famer grabs the mic and says, "Ladies and gentlemen, let me introduce to you—this is quite an honor for me—my daughter, Rachel Bradshaw!"