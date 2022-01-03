The Crown's Elizabeth Debicki Films Princess Diana's Final Public Appearance Before Death

Watch : Why Princess Diana's Close Friend QUIT "The Crown"

Elizabeth Debicki continues to prove that she was born to play the late Princess Diana.

Photographers caught the Australian actress as she was filming Diana's final public appearance for the upcoming season of The Crown. In the scene, shot at the Lyceum Theatre in New York City, Diana is seen leaving London's Royal Albert Hall after attending a Royal Gala performance of Tchaikovsky's Swan Lake on June 3, 1997.

Two months after attending the performance, Diana and her boyfriend, Dodi Fayed, died in a car accident in Paris. At this time, it's unclear how the show will address their deaths.

Though the costume department has been spot-on with their recreations of Diana's ensembles for past scenes, Elizabeth wore a noticeably different dress and accessories for this moment. The actress was dressed in a halter neck gown from Catherine Walker, which was similar to the blue Jacques Azagury dress Diana actually sported for the show.

Additionally, the outfit was missing the iconic pearl and diamond necklace, which is now known as the Swan Lake necklace thanks to the royal. According to People, the jewels were last up for sale in 2017, with bids starting at $12 million.