The Crown's Elizabeth Debicki Films Princess Diana's Final Public Appearance Before Death

The Crown' Elizabeth Debicki appeared in a blue dress that almost matches the look Princess Diana wore in her final public appearance.

Jan 03, 2022
TVCelebritiesPrincess DianaThe Crown
Watch: Why Princess Diana's Close Friend QUIT "The Crown"

Elizabeth Debicki continues to prove that she was born to play the late Princess Diana.

Photographers caught the Australian actress as she was filming Diana's final public appearance for the upcoming season of The Crown. In the scene, shot at the Lyceum Theatre in New York City, Diana is seen leaving London's Royal Albert Hall after attending a Royal Gala performance of Tchaikovsky's Swan Lake on June 3, 1997. 

Two months after attending the performance, Diana and her boyfriend, Dodi Fayed, died in a car accident in Paris. At this time, it's unclear how the show will address their deaths.

Though the costume department has been spot-on with their recreations of Diana's ensembles for past scenes, Elizabeth wore a noticeably different dress and accessories for this moment. The actress was dressed in a halter neck gown from Catherine Walker, which was similar to the blue Jacques Azagury dress Diana actually sported for the show. 

Additionally, the outfit was missing the iconic pearl and diamond necklace, which is now known as the Swan Lake necklace thanks to the royal. According to People, the jewels were last up for sale in 2017, with bids starting at $12 million.

photos
Everything We Know About the Future of The Crown

And while the Catherine Walker dress wasn't an exact match to the Swan Lake ensemble, it is an exact recreation of the outfit Diana wore to a Vanity Fair party in June 1995. 

To see all the photos of Elizabeth as Diana, check out the gallery below!

Splash / BACKGRID, Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images
1992

According to museum curator Matthew Storey, this dress was one of the princess' favorite looks. 

Nils Jorgensen/Shutterstock, BACKGRID
1992

On a visit to Egypt, the late royal did a bit of sightseeing.

Jayne Fincher/Getty Images/Splash News
1994

Who could forget this moment at the Vanity Fair party? The look has since been named the "Revenge Dress."

Tim Rooke/Shutterstock, SplashNews.com
1997

Before her death, the royal supported the American Red Cross at an event in Washington, D.C.

Tim Rooke/Shutterstock, Click / Dean / SplashNews.com
1997

In her final public appearance, Princess Di viewed a performance of Swan Lake at the Royal Albert Hall. 

