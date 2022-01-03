You'll Swoon After Seeing Kristen Bell's Sweet Message to "Dad Beast" Dax Shepard

Watch : Dax Shepard Talks Past "Open" Relationship Before Kristen Bell

For Kristen Bell, the good place is wherever Dax Shepard is.



And no further proof is needed than Kristen's latest social media post dedicated to her other half. The Bless This Mess actor celebrated his 47th birthday on Jan. 2 and in his honor, the actress, 41, shared a few photos and videos of the couple—who have been married for eight years and have two daughters, Lincoln, 8, and Delta, 7—to Instagram.



"To the greatest husband and #dadbeast I could ever imagine," the Good Place actress captioned her post on the big day. "Laughing, snuggling and growing with you has been more enjoyable than anything I could have ever imagined for my life. Your patience and commitment with our daughters is only bested by your patience and commitment with the hiccups. None of us deserve you. You are singular. Happy birthday, stud."



Kristen's sweet series of snaps included candid photos of the pair hanging out, Dax spending quality time with the couple's two daughters and hilarious videos of the comedian during his off time.