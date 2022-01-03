Nordstrom Clearance Event: Take an Extra 25% Off Sale Ugg, Free People & More

We love these products, and we hope you do too at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
New year, new wardrobe. Nordstrom is having a major clearance event right now, and you can score an extra 25% off sale styles. The sale only lasts until the end of the day, so be sure to check it out now before prices go back up. Trust us, the discounts are so good, you'll regret missing out.
For instance, if you're a fan of Ugg, you're in luck. There are several styles on sale right now including the Classic Femme Mini Wedge Bootie for just $75 or the McKay Water Resistant Bootie for $84. Ugg slippers like the Super Fluff Genuine Shearling Slingback and the colorful Oh Yeah Slingback are also on sale right now for an extra 25% off their already reduced prices.
Other brands you love like Free People, Barefoot Dreams and Madewell are also included in the sale. You can even find amazing deals on must-have beauty and skincare.
Again, Nordstrom's extra 25% off clearance sale ends today so don't miss out! We've rounded up some of our favorite deals. Check those out below.
Dr. Scholl’s Craze Chelsea Boot
You can't go wrong with a pair of cute Chelsea boots, and since these are from Dr. Scholl's you just know they're going to be extra comfy. Right now, you can snag these for as low as $37.
Free People Carter Pullover
We can't resist this fuzzy knit pullover from Free People. The slouchy shoulder and the puffed sleeves make it extra stylish and comfy. You can get this in two colors, and it's on sale for $44.
Ugg Classic Femme Mini Wedge Bootie
Give yourself a little boost with these mini wedge booties from Ugg. They come in tan, black and slate, and they're on sale for a really great price. They're originally $160, but you can score these for just $75. Sizes are selling out fast, so don't hesitate with this one.
BP. 52mm Blue Light Blocking Square Glasses
Need a pair of new blue light glasses? These ones from BP. come in three colors and are on sale for just $6 today.
Free People Dream Cable Crewneck Sweater
This cozy and chic crewneck sweater from Free People is a dream. It comes in black, classic camel, blue and cream. Right now, you can score this for just $44. That's an amazing deal for a Free People sweater.
Ugg Oh Yeah Slingback Slipper
Ugg's Oh Yeah Slingback Slippers are great because you can wear them inside the house or when you're out running errands. Like most Ugg shoes and slippers, they're super plush and comfortable. You can't help but say "Oh yeah" when you put these on. Right now they're on sale for less than $50.
Blank NYC Faux Leather Jacket
Leather jackets are a closet staple that never really go out of style. This sleek faux leather jacket from Blank NYC comes in two colors and is on sale for $45.
Sweaty Betty Goddess 7/8 Workout Leggings
Shine bright like the goddess you are in these workout leggings from Sweaty Betty. They come in red and grey, and they "promise to pass the squat test." We're sold!
Nars Unwrapped Lipstick Set
Treat yourself to this limited edition set of lipsticks from Nars. You get three colors: Gipsy, Cruising and their best-selling Dolce Vita. They're long wearing, glossy and come in a cute pouch. For just under $40, this is an amazing deal.
Free People Snowy Thermal Shirt
Thermals are just perfect for the colder weather and they're really great for layering. The Snowy Thermal Shirt from Free People comes in four colors and is on sale for just $37.
BP. Rib Crop Crewneck Sweater
This cropped crewneck sweater is super chic with its voluminous sleeves. They're also on sale for just $13. Such a great price!
MAC Hypnotizing Holiday Lipstick
The holidays may be over, but you can wear these MAC lipsticks all year round. There are five shades available and the limited edition packaging is so cute.
Zella Live In High Waist Leggings
Since it's the beginning of the year, there's no better time to stock up on leggings. These high waist leggings from Zella are highly-rated by Nordstrom shoppers.
