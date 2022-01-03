Weasley Twin Oliver Phelps Confirms Another Hilarious Editing Mistake in Harry Potter Reunion

It's not just the Weasley twins who have jokes.
On Sunday, Jan. 2, Harry Potter actor Oliver Phelps, who played George Weasley in the beloved film franchise, confirmed that the HBO Max special, Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, misidentified him as his twin brother, James Phelps.
"I guess after all those pranks over the years somebody decided to get their revenge," he shared on Instagram next to a screenshot of the mistake. But there were no hard feelings, as he added, "It was fantastic to be part of the HP reunion. Hope you all enjoyed it."
Also getting a kick out of the editing blunder, Tom Felton, who played villain Draco Malfoy in all eight Harry Potter films, commented, "It was my doing. #weaslebee #returntohogwarts"
Matthew Lewis, who played Gryffindor student Neville Longbottom, weighed in by calling the mix-up "legit hilarious." We hope the editors aren't being too hard on themselves right now, as the prank-loving Weasley twins often pretended to be one another.
This isn't the only mistake to pop up in the much-talked-about reunion, as a childhood photo of Emma Roberts was used instead of one of Harry Potter actress Emma Watson during the special.
One fan spotted the mistake, sharing a screenshot from the special alongside a picture from Emma Roberts' Instagram. The eagle-eyed fan shared, "GUYS HELP ME THATS LITERALLY EMMA ROBERTS NOT EMMA WATSON."
In response to the snafu, producers told E! News, "Well spotted Harry Potter fans! You brought an editing mistake of a mislabeled photograph to our attention. New version is up now."
Despite the editing hiccups, the Harry Potter reunion was the perfect opportunity for the cast and crew to walk down memory lane. In fact, in an interview ahead of the reunion's debut, Oliver revealed that the Quidditch match in Harry Potter and the Prison of Azkaban was the hardest scene to film.
"It was in the rain," he recalled. "So not only are you wet, but they also spray you with more water when you get up on the broomstick. And there's a giant fan making it look like you're flying, so it's giving like a wind effect and it being absolutely freezing. That would be my one memory of anything being tricky. That would be it."
For more magical moments and behind-the-scenes secrets, scroll through the reunion highlights below.
Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts is available on HBO Max now.