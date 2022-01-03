Emily in Paris' Lily Collins and Ashley Park Prove They're Besties IRL Too

Watch : Lily Collins Talks Fashion at "Emily in Paris" Premiere

Great news, mes amies!

It's no secret that Emily in Paris' Emily and Mindy are one of TV's cutest and funniest friend duos. But in an interview with Glamour UK, Lily Collins (Emily) and Ashley Park (Mindy) revealed that they they're not just on-screen besties who order croissants with a side of condoms—they're BFFs in real life too.

"It's such an amazing experience to meet someone as an adult, when you're an adult, and gravitate towards them so strongly," Lily said about Ashley. "Like a friendship soulmate."

"Ashley makes me not question and doubt who I am now," she continued. Okay, we're officially crying.

Ashley shared that when they had days off, the pair would explore Paris together. "Me and Lily, if we ever had a day off, we'd wander the streets together," Ashley said in the interview. "We were sitting in the Tuileries Gardens, just catching up on everything – and we had masks and sunglasses on – and we just kept on getting recognized!"

