RHOSLC's Meredith Marks Reacts to Mary Cosby's Racially-Charged Comments to Jennie Nguyen

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Meredith Marks live-tweeted during the Jan. 2 episode that "it's not ok to imitate someone's accent" referencing Mary Cosby mocking Jennie Nguyen.

New year, same shocking antics.

During the Jan. 2 episode of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake CityMary Cosby came under fire for racially insensitive comments she had made in the previous episode about co-star Jennie Nguyen's facial features. Jennie confronted Mary about the references to her "slanted eyes," to which Mary replied, "I didn't mean any harm by that. Like, for me, it's a compliment." 

In the previous episode, Mary also referenced Jennie's skin tone, calling it "yellow," and on the Jan. 2 episode imitated the Vietnamese-American's accent.  

Jennie explained, "You're an adult, take some responsibility. Right now, there is a lot of Asian hate. Take responsibility for your words."

Eventually, Mary apologized, saying, "I will never walk down that road. I apologize." 

However, Bravo fans took to social media to call out Mary's friend and fellow cast member Meredith Marks for not intervening. 

"Meredith disengaging from Jennie's sincere plea about derogatory language while she has been complaining to the women all season about them being insensitive about [her son] Brooks's sexuality is a terrible look #rhoslc," one viewer tweeted
Another wrote, "Mary talking about slanted eyes, yellow tones and now mocking Jennie's accent… How do you all still defend this woman???" 
Meredith later tweeted, "It's not ok to imitate someone's accent," and added, "I later talked to Mary one on one in hopes that would be productive. I also made sure Jennie knew that she has my support. Please be patient #rhoslc." 

Yet Mary had a different take on the situation.
 
"Really Meredith??" Mary replied on Twitter. "You had a conversation with me hoping it would be productive!! You was there…you seen I was coming from a place of a compliment! Stop acting like your teaching me."

Mary continued, "You have your own issues to be productive on…You never have the right answer.. ‘Switzerland." 
 
This isn't the first time this season that Mary has apologized for racially insensitive language. The RHOSLC pastor issued an apology in a since-deleted Instagram post for comments about Mexicans in a previous episode. "I was not trying to single out the Mexican culture," Mary wrote. "I am African American and I know racism first hand. I've lived it daily my entire life...My comment was reckless and unintentional. I am truly sorry!"
 
Last season, Mary also said she would not enter a 7-11 if Black men were inside.
Now, Jennie has a special message seemingly for Mary. "People need to be accountable for the things they say," Jennie shared on Instagram. "I can't wait for the reunion!!!" 

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs Sundays at 9 p.m. on Bravo. Binge The Real Housewives on Peacock any time.

(E!, Bravo and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family.)

