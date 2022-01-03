Try Not to Cry Watching the Cast of Black-ish Say Farewell Ahead of Series Finale

Watch : EXCLUSIVE: "Black-ish" Stars Celebrate Final Season

Black-ish is coming to an end, and we are more than sad-ish.

The long-awaited final season of award-winning comedy series Black-ish premieres Jan. 4 on ABC. But before we say goodbye to one of our favorite on-screen families, in an E! exclusive featurette, the cast of the show, including Anthony Anderson, Tracee Ellis Ross, Yara Shahidi, Laurence Fishburne, Jenifer Lewis, Marcus Scribner, Marsai Martin and Miles Brown reveal what's to come in season eight as they look back on the legacy of the series.

While Anthony (Dre) says the characters are "going to wrap up [season eight] in a nice little bow and hand it to the public," the cast seems like they're having as hard of a time saying farewell to the Johnson family as we are.

"Ending a show is hard." Tracee (Bow) shares in the clip. "I've spent more time being married to Dre, than not. It's the longest relationship I've had."

Though it's difficult, Yara says they're happy with the outcome of the season. "Walking in saying that we get to close it out in a way that feels good to us and in a way that honors the past eight years of work is such a great opportunity," she explains.