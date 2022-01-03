Lamar Odom Compares Social Media to "Lethal Drug" After 2019 Interview About Taraji P. Henson Resurfaces

Watch : Latest on Tristan Thompson & Lamar Odom's Internet Feud

Lamar Odom says he's "continuing to choose the high road" after a clip from an old interview emerged over the weekend.



In case you missed it, in 2019, the former Lakers star opened up about his past relationship with actress Taraji P. Henson during an episode of TV One's Uncensored. The Think Like A Man actress, 51, and NBA star, 42, began dating in 2009 after meeting at a party, and subsequently broke up when Lamar, as he explained, "fell in love" with Khloe Kardashian, who he later married.



Fast-forward to this past weekend, when the clip gained traction once again after it resurfaced on both Twitter and Instagram.



On Jan. 2, while tagging a few outlets in his caption alongside a black-and-white photo on Instagram that read, "I see the tabloids are clout chasing to gain followers, it's 2022, cut the games!," Lamar wrote, "WHY is an interview from 2019 being shown and played? Where are my royalties since it seems as if I am in syndication. @tarajiphenson nothing but love for you always. Let's not feed the masses."