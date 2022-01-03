E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker Share Glimpse Inside Their Cozy New Year’s Eve Celebrations

2022 is off to a great start for lovebirds Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker

The picture perfect couple spent New Year's weekend in a cozy cabin to ring in 2022. "Spent New Years by a fire," Devin wrote on Instagram, with Kendall posting a series of pics with the caption "My weekend" on Jan. 2.

The wintry escape featured a stunning mountaintop mansion, with wooden lodge-like details and massive fireplaces. Kendall posed near barns and shared videos of the nighttime nature sounds of the surrounding forest. 

While the trip was more low key than the Kardashian family holiday celebrations, the getaway perfectly embodied Devin and Kendall's shared love of being laidback. 

According to an insider, Kendall "appreciates" that Devin respects her desire for privacy. The source shared in April, "Devin is quiet and not interested in being in the spotlight or a celebrity...She really appreciates that about him and is attracted to that." 

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker: Romance Rewind

It's no wonder that the couple celebrated their one-year anniversary in June 2021 and can't help but gush over each other on social media. The back-to-back birthday twins have embarked on their fair share of luxe vacations and priceless international getaways, but they opted to keep it low key for New Year's.  

And this duo has plenty to look forward to in 2022, including the release of the new Kardashian-Jenner Hulu show and Kendall expanding her 818 tequila empire. 

So grab a glass and toast to the New Year along with Kendall and Devin! See inside their romantic cabin escape below. 

Instagram
Ringing in the New Year

"Sound on for happiness," Kendall Jenner shared a video featuring nature sounds on Instagram Stories. 

Instagram
Mountain High

Kendall snapped a pic of Adirondack chairs overlooking a stunning mountain range. 

Instagram
Porch Time

The soft light of morning awakens the elevated wooden porch, framing the cabin. 

Instagram
A Moment of Silence

Devin sat on a swing for a moment of contemplation and reflection heading into the New Year. 

Instagram
Footsie By the Fire

Kendall curled up next to boyfriend Devin Booker beside the fire in a sweet photo that captured their intertwining feet. 

Instagram
Cutest Couple

In a mirror selfie analyzed 'round the world, Devin seems to be sporting a gold band on that finger. The picture perfect couple are bundled up and ready to toast to the New Year. 

Instagram
Wine-d Down

The happy couple enjoyed two different types of wine over the evening. 

Instagram
Happy 2022!

Kendall posed next to a bottle of her liquor brand, 818 tequila, while wearing a "Happy New Year" headband. 

Instagram
Holiday Decorations

A wreath frames the cabin's stone fireplace, with two chairs overlooking the flames. 

Instagram
Backyard Getaway

Devin posted a pic of himself entering a gazebo in the backyard, featuring a grand fireplace. "Spent New Years by a fire," the NBA star captioned. 

Instagram
Exploring the Grounds

Kendall, looking as chic as ever in bright red pants, struts towards the barn in a fashionable pic. 

Instagram
Sweatpants Moment

Kendall shared a model pic of her layered look, featuring high-rise sweatpants and black sneakers. 

Instagram
Pop of Color

Kendall showed off her model physique in a perfectly framed pic featuring a bright red barn in the background. 

Instagram
Goodnight, Cabin

The lodge looked even more grand at night in this pic that Kendall took. 

