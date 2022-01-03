E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

See the Heart-Pounding First Trailer For Peaky Blinders' Final Season

The Shelbys are out for blood in the trailer for season six of the BBC series Peaky Blinders. See what viewers can expect of the final season here.

The Peaky Blinders are back and they're out for blood.

On Jan. 1, the BBC released the first trailer for season six of Peaky Blinders, starring Cillian MurphyJoe Cole and more. The nearly two-minute clip shows Tommy Shelby (Murphy) as he gears up for a fight against the fascist leaders gaining power in Europe. 

As writer Steven Knight told Variety last year, this season will have many twists and turns, but fans can expect Tommy to push back against the rise of the Nazi party: "He had one goal [after World War II] which was to accumulate money, but when he encounters fascism, something is brought back to life and he decides there is good and bad. And so that's why he devotes his time to opposing it."

Meanwhile, Anya Taylor-Joy makes her return as Gina Gray, appearing glam as ever in a red lip and silk robe.

And Anya is not the only fan-favorite character returning to Birmingham this season. Fans can celebrate the return of Tom Hardy, who is reprising his role as Alfie Solomons. 

