Meagan Good’s Ex DeVon Franklin Says He’s “Fully in Pain and Peace” Amid Divorce

Nearly two weeks after Meagan Good and DeVon Franklin announced their separation after nine years of marriage, the author opened up to fans about being “fully in pain and peace” at the top of 2022.

Following news of his split from wife Meagan Good, DeVon Franklin is sharing his thoughts on the year ahead.
 
On New Year's Day, the author opened up to his followers, sharing a tearful photo of himself to Instagram. "I took this picture a few months ago," he captioned the Jan. 1 pic. "I'm not much of a crier so in a moment of deep pain and peace, I took this picture. It captures best how I feel."

"I share this with you because it is the most honest way to start this year," he added. "So often I've come into a new year with all the things I hope to do better and I would carry around this feeling of ‘I didn't do enough last year' or ‘I'm not enough so I must do…more.' I'm breaking my addiction to the ‘new' and working on being fully committed to what's ‘true.'"

"I am fully in pain and peace as we start 2022," he continued. "And that's the truest place for me to be. As the great philosopher Wyclef :) said: ‘I'll be gone til November'…meaning I'm taking a break from posting on social for a while, maybe not until November but you get the point. Thank you for your prayers, I feel each of them and I'm praying you…here's to the true."

In late December, Meagan and DeVon announced their separation after nine years of marriage.

"After much prayer and consideration, we have decided to go into our futures separately but forever connected," the pair said in a joint statement to E! News on Dec. 21. "We celebrate almost a decade of marriage together and a love that is eternal. There's no one at fault, we believe this is the next best chapter in the evolution of our love. We are incredibly grateful for the life-changing years we've spent together as husband and wife." 

As for the Harlem actress, Meagan also celebrated ringing in the new year with a message of reflection.
 
"2021…you brought me the highest life changing affirming highs..and the lowest gut wrenching soul breaking lows," the actress captioned a photo of herself on Instagram, sans wedding ring. "Although I'm grieving…I'm also in glorious awe and thankfulness to you God. 2021, all endings are also beginnings, so goodbye m'dear. 2022, can't wait to see what the beginning of this next act of life brings. Lord I trust you."

