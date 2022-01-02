Here’s Why Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott Celebrated New Year's Apart

Watch : Snooki & Tori Spelling Share MESSY Holiday Moments

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott kicked off the New Year a little differently from before.

The couple, whose relationship has reportedly been in turmoil for quite some time after 15 years of marriage, celebrated the holidays apart from each other.

According to Tori's Instagram, she took a trip to Lake Arrowhead, Calif. and enjoyed New Year's Eve with her and Dean's five children: Liam Aaron, 14, Stella Doreen, 13, Hattie Margaret, 10, Finn Davey, 9, and Beau Dean, 4.

"The kiddos and I were so excited to continue our family tradition since my oldest were babies," the Beverly Hills, 90210 star captioned her Instagram on Jan. 1, alongside a sweet photo that showed the family at the Lake Arrowhead Resort and Spa. "My parents used to bring my brother and I here growing up. I wanted my kids to continue that tradition. I can't wait for my kids to bring their kids here one day!"