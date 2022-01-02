Britney Spears Unfollows Her Sister Jamie Lynn Spears on Instagram

Watch : Celebrities Who Won 2021: Adele, Britney Spears & More!

"Follow me"? No more, Britney Spears says.

The pop star is starting 2022 as a free woman, and included in her fresh start is an Instagram cleanse. Britney recently unfollowed her estranged sister Jamie Lynn Spears, E! News has confirmed. As of Sunday, Jan. 2, the Zoey 101 alum still follows the "Piece of Me" singer.

The move comes amid an ongoing rift between the siblings that came to light in 2021 in the final months of Britney's legal battle to end her conservatorship, which was terminated after 13 years in November.

Last year, the "Toxic" singer spoke out against her family members, including Jamie Lynn, their mom Lynne Spears and their dad Jamie Spears, who largely controlled her conservatorship for most of its duration. Fans had accused them of allegedly taking advantage of Britney financially—which Jamie Lynn publicly denied—and for not doing enough to support the #FreeBritney campaign.