Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause Goes On Post-Breakup Trip With Emma Hernan and Cindy Crawford

Watch : Chrishell Stause Talks Jason Oppenheim Relationship at 2021 PCAs

Chrishell Stause has shared a glimpse of her "magical" vacation.

The 40-year-old Selling Sunset star traded in the winter blues for some much-needed sunshine by celebrating her co-star Emma Hernan's birthday and ringing in the New Year on a weeklong vacation in Cabo San Lucas.

On New Year's Eve, Chrishell commemorated her trip by posting a collection of photos on Instagram that see her playing drinking games, posing in bikinis with Emma and feature a few famous friends, including Cindy Crawford and her daughter Kaia Gerber.

"This week has been magical celebrating bdays & a new year! Seriously someone pinch me," Chrishell captioned the photo set. "Happy New Year!!!"

"Awww!!! Couldn't ask for a better bday date than you mi amor!!!" Emma commented. "Now meet me on the beach at midnight to end this year right!!!!!"

Chrishell's star-studded vacation comes less than two weeks after she revealed on Instagram that she and her partner, Selling Sunset co-star and boss Jason Oppenheim, had split up just five months after they first confirmed they were dating.