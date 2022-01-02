Bachelor Nation's Demi Burnett Says She’s Having Emotional Breakdowns in Personal Post

Watch : "Bachelor in Paradise" Season 7 Premiere's Biggest Moments

Bachelor Nation's Demi Burnett is opening up about her mental health struggles.

Taking to Instagram on New Year's Day, the Bachelor in Paradise star shared a deeply personal glimpse into her life and the challenges she's recently faced.

"This is gunna be the hardest thing to ever post and I'm so embarrassed but imma be real. My ego is livid," Demi began her candid post on Jan. 1. "Happy New Year this is me 24/7 I'm not doing anything to envy I'm not 'happy' I'm not social."

The reality TV personality explained that she's been "constantly thinking and crying and trying to figure everything out."

She continued her message, "Countless hours blaming myself for everything that's caused pain. I haven't had a sip of alcohol in 5 months. I'm talking to a psychiatrist on Monday. I'm having an emotional breakdown every few hours. I'm feeling pretty s--t/overwhelmed most of the time."