Bachelor Nation's Demi Burnett Says She’s Having Emotional Breakdowns in Personal Post

Bachelor Nation's Demi Burnett is opening up about her mental health struggles.
Taking to Instagram on New Year's Day, the Bachelor in Paradise star shared a deeply personal glimpse into her life and the challenges she's recently faced.
"This is gunna be the hardest thing to ever post and I'm so embarrassed but imma be real. My ego is livid," Demi began her candid post on Jan. 1. "Happy New Year this is me 24/7 I'm not doing anything to envy I'm not 'happy' I'm not social."
The reality TV personality explained that she's been "constantly thinking and crying and trying to figure everything out."
She continued her message, "Countless hours blaming myself for everything that's caused pain. I haven't had a sip of alcohol in 5 months. I'm talking to a psychiatrist on Monday. I'm having an emotional breakdown every few hours. I'm feeling pretty s--t/overwhelmed most of the time."
The Bachelor alum, who appeared on Colton Underwood's 23rd season of the ABC dating series in 2019, asked that people refrain from telling her to "get out more."
"I know u mean well," she explained, "but it's not helpful and it makes me feel ashamed."
She added, "This version of me (the one who stays in and avoids people) is who I have suppressed my entire life. I find comfort in exploring my head so much that it's my preference to be alone. I can only ever truly be myself when I am alone. No more camouflage."
Despite going through a challenging period in her life, the 26-year-old star said she believes there's a lesson in this experience.
"I KNOW I AM GROWING EVEN IF IT HURTS IT IS WORTH IT," she shared, alongside several red heart and fire emojis.
Fellow Bachelor Nation stars offered their support and love in Demi's comments section, with Jessenia Cruz writing, "You're amazing. Even when you don't feel like it!!"
"Been there. sending you love," Amanda Stanton replied, with Tammy Kay Ly responding, "I love you Dems. For being YOU!!"
"I'm here and I'll always try to help. Love you," Natasha Parker shared.
Tia Booth added, "This is more helpful than you know. So glad to know I'm not alone and you aren't either, sister."