Lori Harvey Gives Boyfriend Michael B. Jordan a Cheeky Nickname in New Year's Eve Post

Lori Harvey kicked off the New Year by putting her love on display.
The 24-year-old daughter of Steve Harvey and Marjorie Elaine Harvey took to Instagram Stories on Friday, Dec. 31 to celebrate New Year's Eve with her boyfriend Michael B. Jordan. In her since-expired post, the model shared a boomerang of herself and the Black Panther actor posing in front of a mirror to show off their fanciful attire.
Lori dressed to impress, as she wore a sparkly halter jumpsuit and dainty jewelry pieces. Michael also looked as suave as ever in an all-black outfit that he paired with a silver chain-link necklace.
However, the couple's stylish fashion moment wasn't the only thing worth noting. Lori cheekily captioned her post, "Babydaddy" and added a white heart emoji.
Earlier this year, Michael also found himself thinking about babies when speaking to Ellen DeGeneres on her eponymous talk show.
When Ellen asked the Creed star if he's thought about giving his future baby the same name as his, as his father did, he said, "I am breaking that cycle right there."
"It's too much, just like the pressure I had to live up to my dad's name and I'm not going to put that on my kid," the 34-year-old actor continued. "I'm going to give him his own identity. He's got to walk in his own shoes."
While Lori and Michael recently celebrated their one-year anniversary and appear to be in love more than ever, last year, they didn't seem to be rushing to start a family.
"One day, yes, I want children. I want a wife," Michael previously admitted during an interview with People. "It's kind of tough right now when I guess my first choice is always work. But having a family is definitely important."
Just two weeks ago, Michael opened up about how his relationship with Lori has inspired his career choices.
"I wanted to experience love in a relationship in a way that I could pull from," Michael said on E! News' Daily Pop while discussing his latest project, A Journal for Jordan. "And now where I'm in a time in my life where I have that, it felt like the perfect time to dive into this project."