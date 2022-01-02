Kanye "Ye" West Spends Time With Actress Julia Fox in Miami

While playing the waiting game, Kanye "Ye" West is also playing the dating game.
Despite his public plea for ex Kim Kardashian to "run right back" to him amid their pending divorce and her budding romance with Pete Davidson, the rap artist has continued to see other women. On the night of Saturday, New Year's Day, Ye, 44, was spotted with Uncut Gems actress Julia Fox, 31, at a the restaurant Carbone in Miami, as seen in photos posted by TMZ. The outlet quoted a source close to him as saying the two are not serious and that he is embracing single life.
Earlier that day, Ye was photographed on a Miami hotel balcony with two other women, as seen in pics posted by Mail Online. Their identities were not made known.
This is not the first time Ye has been seen with another woman since Kim, with whom he shares four children, filed for divorce in February 2021 after six years of marriage. Last summer, the musician dated supermodel Irina Shayk for a couple of months. In November, Ye sparked romance rumors with another model, Vinetria. In December, a source close to the rap artist told E! News that while the two "aren't exclusively dating," "Kanye is still hanging out and seeing model Vinetria, despite also trying to win Kim back."
Over the past couple of months, Ye has been more vocal about his feelings about Kim, 41, and his split. During a rare interview on Revolt TV's Drink Champs podcast in November, he referred to Kim as his "wife."
"My kids want their parents to stay together. I want us to be together," he said. "But at the end of the day, I ain't got the paperwork yet. So I'ma come on this joint and try to save my family and keep my family together."
Kim, who at the time had begun dating Davidson, did not comment on his remarks.
Later in November, on the day before Thanksgiving, Ye visited the L.A. Mission homeless shelter and charity and said in a speech, "Now it's time to restore the families this Thanksgiving. It's all about restoring the family. This morning I felt so blessed to wake up, to work out and be able to drive to my house and see my wife and my kids."
Ye continued, "That's right. I said my wife and my children, and I want everyone to pray for my family."
In December, the rap artist performed at the "Free Larry Hoover" benefit concert in Los Angeles and Kim, who has often supported him at his shows since their split, was in attendance. Onstage, he switched up the lyrics to his 2010 hit "Runaway," singing in the outro, "I need you to run right back to me. More specifically, Kimberly."
Despite his public plea, the following morning, Kim filed papers to declare herself legally single and to drop Ye's last name West and revert to her maiden name.
"Irreconcilable differences have led to the irremediable breakdown of the marriage, and there is no possibility of saving the marriage through counseling or other means," the documents read. "The continued maintenance of technical marital status between [Kim] and [Ye] serves no useful purpose, and there is no reason to maintain the legal relationship."
A source close to Kim later told E! News that the SKIMS founder "tries not to pay attention" to the rap artist's impassioned shout-outs and tries to "ignore it when he does this."
Just before Christmas, it was confirmed that Ye had recently purchased a residence located across the street from Kim's home. Another source close to the musician told E! News that he plans to tear down and rebuild his new property, adding, "It made perfect sense for him to have a place near the kids. He scooped it up right when it hit the market in early December...It will take time to get permits and plans and he won't be able to live there for a while. But he is excited about it and so are the kids."
Ye and Kim have not commented on the sale.