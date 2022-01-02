Halle Berry & Van Hunt’s New Year's Pic Draws Wedding Speculation and Congrats From The Rock and Others

Watch : Halle Berry Shows Off New Short Hairdo With Boyfriend Van Hunt

Halle Berry's latest Instagram post has caused a storm of questions about her relationship status.

On Saturday, Jan. 1, the X-Men actress, 55, posted a photo set on Instagram that led a group of fellow celebs—including Naomi Campbell, The Rock, and Taraji P. Henson—to believe that she had recently tied the knot with her partner Van Hunt while on vacation.

"Well…IT'S OFFICIAL!" Berry captioned the post, which shows the two sharing a kiss in an empty chapel with a breath-taking tropical view behind them. After seeing the first image, congratulations quickly began to roll in for the couple.

"Congrats!!!" Henson wrote. "So happy for you."

The Rock added, "Congrats you two!!! Beautiful!!"

"Congratulations @halleberry," Campbell shared. "Blessings to your beautiful Union."

However, it's the second image in the post that hints that Berry might just be pulling a perfectly timed prank instead. The photo of the smiling couple includes the words "It's 2022," seemingly celebrating the start of a new year rather than a new marriage.