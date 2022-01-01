Kourtney Kardashian Rolls the Dice on Risky New Year’s Eve Look

Watch : Kourtney Kardashian Keeps Travis Close to Her Heart With New Bling

Kourtney Kardashian ended 2021 with a bang.

The Poosh founder went all out on her final fashion look of the year, donning a silver bustier bra top and high-waisted shorts combo. The sparkling look naturally included some ice—a multi-strand choker with a large cross pendant—and a special dice accessory.

Clearly, her gamble paid off.

Kourtney, 42, shared photos of herself in the silver ensemble and tossing the giant dice in the air. "2022 the best is yet to come," teased the star, which we can only hope is a reference to her future wedding to Travis Barker.

Her fiancé's daughter, Alabama Barker, commented her approval on the NYE post. "Yesss," she wrote with a flame emoji.

On her Instagram Story, Kourtney also revealed a bouquet of red roses and two dishes from private vegan chef Aaron Elliott that helped her end 2021 on a high note. Plus, her Story offered a first look at her family's upcoming Hulu reality show.